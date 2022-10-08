Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich127321810824
3QPR137331913624
4Reading137151518-322
5Burnley124711912719
6Swansea125341515018
7Blackburn126061315-218
8Sunderland124531611517
9Luton124531613317
10Watford124531613317
11Preston1237244016
12Wigan114431213-116
13Rotherham11362139415
14Bristol City124352018215
15Cardiff12435912-315
16Millwall124261317-414
17Hull124261324-1114
18Middlesbrough123451416-213
19Birmingham12345912-313
20Stoke123451216-413
21Blackpool123361016-612
22West Brom121741718-110
23Huddersfield112271319-68
24Coventry9144813-57
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport