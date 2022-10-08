Millwall v Middlesbrough

MillwallMillwall15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|12
|7
|3
|2
|20
|7
|13
|24
|2
|Norwich
|12
|7
|3
|2
|18
|10
|8
|24
|3
|QPR
|13
|7
|3
|3
|19
|13
|6
|24
|4
|Reading
|13
|7
|1
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|22
|5
|Burnley
|12
|4
|7
|1
|19
|12
|7
|19
|6
|Swansea
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|15
|0
|18
|7
|Blackburn
|12
|6
|0
|6
|13
|15
|-2
|18
|8
|Sunderland
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|11
|5
|17
|9
|Luton
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|13
|3
|17
|10
|Watford
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|13
|3
|17
|11
|Preston
|12
|3
|7
|2
|4
|4
|0
|16
|12
|Wigan
|11
|4
|4
|3
|12
|13
|-1
|16
|13
|Rotherham
|11
|3
|6
|2
|13
|9
|4
|15
|14
|Bristol City
|12
|4
|3
|5
|20
|18
|2
|15
|15
|Cardiff
|12
|4
|3
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|15
|16
|Millwall
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|14
|17
|Hull
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|24
|-11
|14
|18
|Middlesbrough
|12
|3
|4
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|13
|19
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|13
|20
|Stoke
|12
|3
|4
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|13
|21
|Blackpool
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|12
|22
|West Brom
|12
|1
|7
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|10
|23
|Huddersfield
|11
|2
|2
|7
|13
|19
|-6
|8
|24
|Coventry
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
Follow the efforts of the eager young manager to save the club as he battles challenges on and off the pitch
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train-making Inside the Factory...
Tony Adams, former Arsenal and England footballer, opens up about his addiction and recovery