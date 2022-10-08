St Johnstone v Celtic

First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number27Player nameKucheriavyiAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.30
Substitutes
Celtic
Starting XI
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number25Player nameBernabeiAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
5.80
Substitutes
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Matthews
- 14Wright
- 5Mitchell
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 2Brown
- 13McGowanBooked at 21mins
- 22Hallberg
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 29Murphy
- 37Clark
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 7May
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 17Bair
- 21Crawford
- 26McLennan
- 34Phillips
Celtic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 57WelshBooked at 11mins
- 25Bernabei
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 11Abada
- 9Haksabanovic
- 17Neves Filipe
- 7Giakoumakis
Substitutes
- 8Furuhashi
- 13Mooy
- 16McCarthy
- 28Abildgaard
- 29Bain
- 31Siegrist
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.
Post update
Alexander Bernabei (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Own Goal by Andrew Considine, St. Johnstone. St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1.
Post update
Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matt O'Riley.
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).
Post update
Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Melker Hallberg.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Booking
Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).