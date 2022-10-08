Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0CelticCeltic1

St Johnstone v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 14Wright
  • 5Mitchell
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 2Brown
  • 13McGowanBooked at 21mins
  • 22Hallberg
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 29Murphy
  • 37Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 7May
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 21Crawford
  • 26McLennan
  • 34Phillips

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 57WelshBooked at 11mins
  • 25Bernabei
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 11Abada
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 7Giakoumakis

Substitutes

  • 8Furuhashi
  • 13Mooy
  • 16McCarthy
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 29Bain
  • 31Siegrist
  • 38Maeda
  • 49Forrest
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

  3. Post update

    Alexander Bernabei (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone).

  5. Goal!

    Own Goal by Andrew Considine, St. Johnstone. St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1.

  6. Post update

    Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matt O'Riley.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Melker Hallberg.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

  16. Booking

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).

