Bournemouth v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

There could be a return for Bournemouth midfielders Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson, who are back in full training.

Ryan Fredericks is also expected to be fit but this game comes too soon for Junior Stanislas. Captain Lloyd Kelly remains out.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi faces several weeks out after aggravating a hamstring injury during Monday's win over Nottingham Forest.

Nampalys Mendy is sidelined with a knee problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I keep saying Bournemouth will lose every week but they are now unbeaten in their past four games and have stopped conceding goals.

They will cause Leicester problems from set plays, but the Foxes showed against Nottingham Forest that they carry a real threat - James Maddison is absolutely flying at the moment.

It's going to be close, but Bournemouth surely can't prove me wrong again, can they?

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The away side has never won in 10 previous Premier League meetings.

Leicester's most recent away win at Bournemouth came in the Championship in February 2014, thanks to an 81st-minute winner by Kevin Phillips.

AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries are unbeaten in all four Premier League fixtures since Scott Parker was sacked, winning once and drawing the other three.

They conceded 16 goals across their three league defeats this season but only let in three in their other five matches.

This is the 100th Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium - Bournemouth have won 35 and lost 37.

Bournemouth have not scored in the first half of a league game since Jefferson Lerma's second-minute strike against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

Leicester City

Leicester became the 20th and final Premier League team to win a game this season when they beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Monday. It ended a run of six consecutive league defeats.

They have lost all four away league fixtures in 2022-23, conceding 17 goals. Their longest away losing streak from the beginning of a Premier League season is five, set in 2003-04.

A 2-0 win at Burnley in March is Leicester's only clean sheet in their past 30 Premier League away matches.

James Maddison has provided nine goals and five assists in his last 11 Premier League appearances - scoring in four of his past five away games.

Jamie Vardy has failed to score after eight league appearances this season but has six goals in 10 top-flight games against Bournemouth.

