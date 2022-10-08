Close menu
National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge12:30SouthendSouthend United
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 25Phipps
  • 12Robinson
  • 19Ling
  • 5Onariase
  • 4Rance
  • 8Sagaf
  • 24Morias
  • 9McCallum
  • 11Weston

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 6Mussa
  • 7Walker
  • 17Zouma
  • 26Topalloj

Southend

Formation 4-3-3

  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5Hobson
  • 6Kensdale
  • 15Dackers
  • 8Husin
  • 7Bridge
  • 22Mooney
  • 17Miley
  • 22Lopata
  • 39Hyde

Substitutes

  • 11Powell
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Wreh
  • 24Demetriou
  • 30Andeng-Ndi
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC