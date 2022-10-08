Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United0Queen's ParkQueen's Park0

Ayr United v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Albinson
  • 2Houston
  • 4Musonda
  • 15Kirk
  • 3Reading
  • 14Mullin
  • 31Smith
  • 8Dempsey
  • 18Young
  • 16Chalmers
  • 9Akinyemi

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 5McGinty
  • 10O'Connor
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 17McAllister
  • 22McKenzie
  • 23Ashford
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 29Bangala

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Naismith
  • 66Eze
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Robson
  • 8Thomson
  • 42Boateng
  • 19Williamson
  • 21Savoury
  • 11Thomas
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 7Longridge
  • 9Kenny
  • 10McPake
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Moore
  • 17Heraghty
  • 25Bannon
  • 27Jarrett
  • 47Boateng
Referee:
Don Robertson

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Smith (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stephen Eze.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

