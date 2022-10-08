FC Edinburgh v Kelty Hearts

FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Edinburgh
|9
|6
|0
|3
|19
|13
|6
|18
|2
|Dunfermline
|8
|4
|4
|0
|11
|4
|7
|16
|3
|Montrose
|9
|4
|2
|3
|13
|8
|5
|14
|4
|Airdrieonians
|9
|4
|2
|3
|17
|13
|4
|14
|5
|Falkirk
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|9
|3
|14
|6
|Alloa
|8
|4
|1
|3
|17
|12
|5
|13
|7
|Queen of Sth
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12
|13
|-1
|9
|8
|Clyde
|8
|2
|1
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|7
|9
|Kelty Hearts
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|13
|-8
|7
|10
|Peterhead
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|23
|-15
|5