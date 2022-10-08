Forfar Athletic v East Fife

Craig Thomson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
ForfarForfar Athletic0East FifeEast Fife0
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (East Fife).
Craig Thomson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Schiavone (East Fife).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|10
|7
|2
|1
|17
|6
|11
|23
|2
|Stirling
|10
|5
|3
|2
|18
|10
|8
|18
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|16
|1
|17
|4
|Stranraer
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|5
|East Fife
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|12
|6
|Elgin
|9
|2
|5
|2
|18
|15
|3
|11
|7
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|11
|8
|Forfar
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|9
|Annan Athletic
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|18
|-8
|9
|10
|Albion
|9
|1
|3
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|6