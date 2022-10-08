Albion Rovers v Bonnyrigg Rose

AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Leighfield
- 2Fernie
- 22Graham
- 4Sonkur
- 3Malcolm
- 6Fleming
- 11Reilly
- 8Leslie
- 7Wilson
- 12Wilson
- 10Paton
Substitutes
- 9Roberts
- 14Testa
- 15McColl
- 16Duncan
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Wright
- 20Kidd
- 21Fagan
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Weir
- 5Wilson
- 4Young
- 3Martyniuk
- 7Mitchell
- 19Gray
- 6Horne
- 11Gray
- 22Connolly
- 9McGachie
- 10Currie
Substitutes
- 2Brett
- 8Stewart
- 12Hall
- 14Hunter
- 15Grigor
- 17Doan
- 18Khan
- 21Barrett
- 25Andrews
- Referee:
- Calum Scott