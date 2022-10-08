Close menu
Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Bonnyrigg Rose



Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Fernie
  • 22Graham
  • 4Sonkur
  • 3Malcolm
  • 6Fleming
  • 11Reilly
  • 8Leslie
  • 7Wilson
  • 12Wilson
  • 10Paton

Substitutes

  • 9Roberts
  • 14Testa
  • 15McColl
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Wright
  • 20Kidd
  • 21Fagan

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Weir
  • 5Wilson
  • 4Young
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 7Mitchell
  • 19Gray
  • 6Horne
  • 11Gray
  • 22Connolly
  • 9McGachie
  • 10Currie

Substitutes

  • 2Brett
  • 8Stewart
  • 12Hall
  • 14Hunter
  • 15Grigor
  • 17Doan
  • 18Khan
  • 21Barrett
  • 25Andrews
Referee:
Calum Scott

