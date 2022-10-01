National League news - October 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

1 October

Gateshead have signed 20-year-old midfielder Kamil Conteh on loan from Middlesbrough until January.

The Sierra Leone international, who arrived at Boro in the summer from Watford, featured five times for the Under-21s this season, and was an unused substitute in the first team's Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley.