Guernsey FC lose 4-0 at Chertsey Town after early red card

From the section Football

Tom Martin
Tom Martin was sent off less than half-an-hour into his first Guernsey FC appearances since April

Ten-man Guernsey FC had a day to forget as they lost 4-0 at Chertsey Town.

William Montague's 12th-minute penalty after a foul by Jacob Fallaize put the hosts ahead before Guernsey had Tom Martin sent off for a 29th-minute foul.

Will Fazakerley had an effort saved just before half time, but Montague got a second nine minutes after the break.

Jake Baxter made it 3-0 shortly after Guernsey's Jason Martin had made a good save before Baxter got a second as he finished coolly with 15 minutes to go.

The loss sees Guernsey slip to fourth-from-bottom of Isthmian League South Central as Chertsey went fourth.

The Green Lions have won just once in their six games so far this season.

