Aston Villa and Manchester United have both won their opening two Women's Super League matches

Aston Villa fought back before beating Manchester United 4-3 on penalties in their Group A opener of the FA Women's League Cup.

Nikita Parris gave a much-changed United side the lead on her first start for the club following a summer move from Arsenal.

Fellow Lioness Rachel Daly headed in the equaliser from Kenza Dali's free-kick.

Mayumi Pacheco hit the winning penalty for Villa after Ona Batlle's miss.

Both sides missed twice in the shootout before Pacheco's effort secured a bonus point for Villa.

Marc Skinner had made nine alterations to the United side that started their Women's Super League win at West Ham, while Villa boss Carla Ward made four changes to the side that won at Leicester in their last league outing.