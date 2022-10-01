Match ends, Aston Villa Women 1(4), Manchester United Women 1(3).
Aston Villa fought back before beating Manchester United 4-3 on penalties in their Group A opener of the FA Women's League Cup.
Nikita Parris gave a much-changed United side the lead on her first start for the club following a summer move from Arsenal.
Fellow Lioness Rachel Daly headed in the equaliser from Kenza Dali's free-kick.
Mayumi Pacheco hit the winning penalty for Villa after Ona Batlle's miss.
Both sides missed twice in the shootout before Pacheco's effort secured a bonus point for Villa.
Marc Skinner had made nine alterations to the United side that started their Women's Super League win at West Ham, while Villa boss Carla Ward made four changes to the side that won at Leicester in their last league outing.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 6Corsie
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 7LehmannBooked at 28mins
- 10Dali
- 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forBlindkildeat 45'minutes
- 8DalyBooked at 40mins
- 9GielnikSubstituted forHardingat 71'minutes
- 16McLoughlin
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 17Harding
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde
- 26Goodwin
- 28Rabjohn
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Baggaley
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 20TounkaraSubstituted forBlundellat 63'minutes
- 15Le Tissier
- 2Batlle
- 8Bøe Risa
- 4MooreSubstituted forLaddat 63'minutes
- 22ParrisSubstituted forTooneat 83'minutes
- 37StaniforthSubstituted forZelemat 45'minutes
- 9Thomas
- 19LeonSubstituted forGarcíaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Blundell
- 7Toone
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 17García
- 21Turner
- 39Middleton-Patel
- 45Simpson
- Referee:
- Melissa Burgin
- Attendance:
- 2,109
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Aston Villa Women 1(4), Manchester United Women 1(3).
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(4), Manchester United Women 1(3). Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Natasha Harding (Aston Villa Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(3), Manchester United Women 1(3). Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(2), Manchester United Women 1(3). Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(2), Manchester United Women 1(2). Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(2), Manchester United Women 1(1). Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(1), Manchester United Women 1(1). Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1(1). Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
