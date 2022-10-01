Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1
Aston Villa Women win 4-3 on penalties

Aston Villa 1-1 Man Utd (4-3 pens): Hosts win Women's League Cup opener on penalties

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Villa celebrate
Aston Villa and Manchester United have both won their opening two Women's Super League matches

Aston Villa fought back before beating Manchester United 4-3 on penalties in their Group A opener of the FA Women's League Cup.

Nikita Parris gave a much-changed United side the lead on her first start for the club following a summer move from Arsenal.

Fellow Lioness Rachel Daly headed in the equaliser from Kenza Dali's free-kick.

Mayumi Pacheco hit the winning penalty for Villa after Ona Batlle's miss.

Both sides missed twice in the shootout before Pacheco's effort secured a bonus point for Villa.

Marc Skinner had made nine alterations to the United side that started their Women's Super League win at West Ham, while Villa boss Carla Ward made four changes to the side that won at Leicester in their last league outing.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Corsie
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 7LehmannBooked at 28mins
  • 10Dali
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forBlindkildeat 45'minutes
  • 8DalyBooked at 40mins
  • 9GielnikSubstituted forHardingat 71'minutes
  • 16McLoughlin

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 17Harding
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Baggaley
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 20TounkaraSubstituted forBlundellat 63'minutes
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 2Batlle
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 4MooreSubstituted forLaddat 63'minutes
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forTooneat 83'minutes
  • 37StaniforthSubstituted forZelemat 45'minutes
  • 9Thomas
  • 19LeonSubstituted forGarcíaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Blundell
  • 7Toone
  • 10Zelem
  • 12Ladd
  • 17García
  • 21Turner
  • 39Middleton-Patel
  • 45Simpson
Referee:
Melissa Burgin
Attendance:
2,109

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 1(4), Manchester United Women 1(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Aston Villa Women 1(4), Manchester United Women 1(3).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(4), Manchester United Women 1(3). Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Natasha Harding (Aston Villa Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty saved! Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(3), Manchester United Women 1(3). Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(2), Manchester United Women 1(3). Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty saved! Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(2), Manchester United Women 1(2). Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(2), Manchester United Women 1(1). Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Penalty saved! Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1(1), Manchester United Women 1(1). Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1(1). Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  18. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women10101101
2Man Utd Women10101101
3Durham Women00000000
4Everton Women00000000
5Sheffield United Women00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn Ladies00000000
2Leicester City Women00000000
3Liverpool Women00000000
4Man City Women00000000
5Sunderland Ladies00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women00000000
2Brighton Women00000000
3London City Lionesses00000000
4West Ham Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women00000000
2Charlton Athletic Women00000000
3Crystal Palace Women00000000
4Lewes Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies00000000
2Reading Women00000000
3Southampton F.C. Women00000000
4Tottenham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories