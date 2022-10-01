First half goals salvo helps Cliftonville past Newry City at Solitude

Cliftonville moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table as a Rory Hale hat-trick inspired them to an emphatic 4-0 home win over Newry City.

Crusaders missed the chance to hit the top after losing 4-3 to Carrick Rangers in a thriller at Taylors Avenue.

Champions Linfield survived goalkeeper Chris Johns being sent off in the first half to win 1-0 at Dungannon Swifts, but remain in seventh place.

Coleraine have a chance to go top when they play Larne on Saturday evening.

Glentoran's match at home to Ballymena United on Friday night was rained off after just 16 minutes and that allowed the Reds to jump from fourth to first, two points ahead of the Glens, with their win at Solitude.

Friday night's other Premiership match saw bottom side Portadown win their first leage point of the season as they drew 1-1 with Glenavon in the Mid-Ulster derby.

Heatley gets late red as Crues miss chance to go top

Watch: Carrick edge Crusaders in seven-goal thriller

In a topsy-turvy game at Taylors Avenue, Carrick went in front inside three minutes as Andy Mitchell's corner was missed by Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey and, as the ball bobbled around the penalty area, Curtis Allen swivelled to fire a shot high into the net.

Carrick's second goal on 15 minutes again had a helping hand from the visitors. Daniel Larmour had two failed attempts to head clear and when the ball dropped to Carrick captain David Cushley, his attempted shot was rolling towards the net before the unfortunate Larmour appeared to get the final touch.

Crusaders found a way back into the game on 27 minutes. Paul Heatley's angled drive from the corner of the penalty area didn't appear to pose too much threat for Ross Glendinning but it somehow found its way into the net.

The visitors had a couple of penalty appeals waved away before they levelled in first-half stoppage time when Jarlath O'Rourke's cross from the left drifted to the far side of the penalty area, where Ross Clarke was on hand to find the top corner of the net with a neat first-time finish.

The game took another twist on 54 minutes as Carrick regained the lead. Andy Mitchell's corner was headed across goal by Steven Gordon and Allen was once again on hand to fire home from close range.

The lead only lasted two minutes, however, as Philip Lowry scored for the sixth league game in succession, heading home from Heatley's cross.

Remarkably Carrick went back in front on 65 minutes when Mitchell's low cross from the right was met by the in-rushing Emmet McGuckin who diverted the ball into the roof of the net.

There was late drama when Heatley, having been booked seconds earlier following a tussle with Andy Mitchell, was shown a straight red card by referee Raymond Crangle after the same two players again came together.

Hale hat-trick fires Reds to top

Rory Hale scored a first-half hat-trick as Cliftonville thrashed Newry City at Solitude to go top of the table.

The ex-Aston Villa and Derry City midfielder's first goal came in the 12th minute when his powerful strike from wide on the left proved unstoppable as it found the back of the net after hitting the crossbar.

His second, another great piece skill, came when he outpaced the Newry defence and, from close range, found the bottom corner.

His brother Ronan gave him a helping hand for his third as his hard work down the wing found his older sibling, who made no mistake in front of goal to make sure the match ball was going home with him.

The midfielder also played a crucial role in the Reds' second as his strike was originally well saved by busy Newry goalkeeper Steven Maguire, but Ryan Curran was able to convert the rebound.

Newry, who remain ninth in the table, had the best chance of a quiet second half when James Teelan hit the woodwork from inside the box in the 70th minute.

10-man Linfield return to winning ways

Watch: McDaid secures three points for 10-man Linfield

Title holders Linfield got back to winning ways with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park, despite playing more than half the match with 10 men.

David Healy's men opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Robbie McDaid chested home from close range from a Stephen Fallon cross from the right wing.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men on 43 minutes when goalkeeper Chris Johns was deemed to have brought down Rhys Campbell outside his area as the forward went through.

Dungannon created their best chance midway through the first half, Cathal McGinty finding himself free inside the area but could only fire wide of the left post from a Ryan Mayse corner.

Linfield were almost gifted the opening goal in the 33rd minute when McDaid was presented with a golden chance from a defensive error, but could only fire over the bar from six yards.

The home side's best chance of the second half came on 78 minutes when McGinty headed against the crossbar from a Gerardo Bruno corner, but the Blues held on for an important three points.