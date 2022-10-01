Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cologne have gained nine points from losing positions in this Bundesliga season

Borussia Dortmund lost at Cologne in England midfielder Jude Bellingham's first game as captain to miss the chance to move top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund missed a glut of chances before Julian Brandt opened the scoring for them.

But Cologne responded with two goals in three minutes from Florian Kainz and Steffen Tigges after the break.

Dejan Ljubicic curled in a superb third for the hosts before a Benno Schmitz own goal set up a nervy finale.

Bellingham, who is in his third season at Dortmund, was added to the club's leadership group in the summer alongside Marco Reus and Mats Hummels.

He was handed the captain's armband after Hummels was ruled out because of illness and with Reus yet to return from an ankle injury sustained against Schalke on 17 September.

The results leaves Dortmund fourth in the German top flight on 15 points, two points behind leaders Union Berlin, who lost 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Freiburg who claimed a 2-1 win over Mainz.

Champions Bayern Munich, who thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Friday also sit on 15 points in third place.