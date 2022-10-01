Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Exeter City's 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers on Saturday was Matt Taylor's 227th game in charge of the club

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he has been offered the vacant manager's job at Championship side Rotherham and will make a decision by Sunday.

The Millers are without a manager after Paul Warne left to take over at City's League One rivals Derby County.

On Thursday in his pre-match press conference, Taylor said he had not been approached by Rotherham at that time.

"I've got a decision to make. You have to move every now and then, you have to keep looking forward," Taylor said.

The 40-year-old succeeded Paul Tisdale as Exeter manager in June 2018 and led the club to the 2020 League Two play-off final where they lost 5-0 to Northampton Town.

But last season he got the Grecians up with a second-placed finish in League Two and has had a positive start in League One. Exeter are 11th after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers.

"We've had a fantastic period of time with this football club, a fantastic group of players," he added to BBC radio Devon.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor celebrated on the pitch with his squad after winning promotion from League Two

"We've achieved incredible things, not just promotion, but the development of the club, the club's in an absolutely fantastic position right now.

"Stood here right now I can't say I've decided either way, but I've got to make a decision.

"It'll come down to family, it'll come down to the personnel that I speak to every single day in the changing room and it'll come down to the staff as well, and it'll come down to the club."

In a statement Exeter City said: "We can confirm an approach was received from Rotherham United to speak to manager Matt Taylor late this week.

"The club reluctantly agreed to the request and we await confirmation from Matt regarding his decision as to whether he will accept Rotherham's offer."

Taylor is one of the most highly-regarded young managers in the English Football League and as a player captained Exeter to promotion from non-league to League One.

After a playing career that included spells at Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town he returned to Exeter City as their under-23s coach before taking the top job.

"I've had 10 years of service for this football club. Four years as a player, one and three-quarter years as a coach and then four-and-a-quarter years as manager," he added.

"I've certainly done a lot for this football club. I'm incredibly proud of what I've achieved alongside a lot of people at this football club, which is why it's going to be a difficult decision.

"It's a level we all want to play at and we all want to work at, so that's the attraction."

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Matt Taylor has moved Exeter City onto a new level since taking over.

The fan-owned club's philosophy is to bring academy players through and selling them on is one he has believed in. In his time at the club the likes of Joel Randall, Jordan Storey and Jayden Stockley have all left for big fees.

He has developed the next generation of those players with Josh Key, Alex Hartridge, Jack Sparkes and Matt Jay all impressing.

A fan of wing-backs who attack with two central strikers and a man in behind, Taylor's attacking football has been pleasing on the eye, while defensively his side has been solid as well.

He and his wife have a new baby, so the decision to leave Devon for Yorkshire will not just be a footballing one, but a family one as well.