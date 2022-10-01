Close menu
Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1RomaRoma2

Inter Milan 1-2 Roma: Chris Smalling heads winner in Serie A meeting

Chris Smalling celebrates
Chris Smalling has scored two goals for Roma this season

Chris Smalling headed a 78th-minute winner as Roma came from behind to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro and jump to fourth in the Serie A table.

Smalling rose highest to nod in Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick and ensure Roma beat their rivals for the first time since February 2017.

Federico Dimarco had opened the scoring for Inter after 30 minutes.

But the visitors were level nine minutes later through Paulo Dybala's volley from an acute angle.

Roma's win saw them go to within four points of leaders Napoli, while Inter remain in seventh, eight points off the top having lost four of their eight Serie A matches so far this season.

Inter had had the better of the game's chances overall. Hakan Çalhanoglu hit the bar from a free-kick in the 62nd minute, while former Roma striker Eden Dzeko had thought he had opened the scoring in the 11th minute only for his strike to be ruled out by VAR.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forGosensat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forBellanovaat 81'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 90mins
  • 14AsllaniBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 77'minutes
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forCorreaat 77'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forCarboniat 88'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 24Onana
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 40Botis
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti
  • 50Stankovic

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 61mins
  • 6SmallingBooked at 65mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 19Çelik
  • 4Cristante
  • 8Matic
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forAbrahamat 58'minutes
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBelottiat 86'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forCamaraat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Abraham
  • 11Belotti
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 17Viña
  • 20Camara
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 65Tripi
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Roma 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Roma 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Chris Smalling.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mady Camara (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  5. Booking

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mady Camara (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  7. Booking

    Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Andrea Belotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Belotti following a fast break.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Valentín Carboni replaces Federico Dimarco.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Andrea Belotti replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  19. Post update

    Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli86201861220
2Atalanta7520113817
3Udinese7511157816
4Roma8512108216
5Lazio7421135814
6AC Milan7421138514
7Inter Milan84041413112
8Juventus724195410
9Torino8314710-310
10Fiorentina72327619
11Sassuolo723258-39
12Spezia7223711-48
13Salernitana714210827
14Empoli714267-17
15Lecce713368-26
16Bologna7133710-36
17Hellas Verona7124613-75
18Monza7115414-104
19Cremonese7025514-92
20Sampdoria7025413-92
View full Italian Serie A table

