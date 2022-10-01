Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola (left) has won four Premier League titles since joining Manchester City as manager in 2016

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the club will be able to progress after his departure because it has a "strategy" in place.

The 51-year-old is in the final year of his contract, though he has given no indication he intends to leave.

Since joining City from Bayern Munich in 2016 on an initial three-year deal, Guardiola has signed two contract extensions.

"The club knows exactly what is the target, the next step," he said when asked about City's future should he leave.

"There will be zero problem, I am 100% convinced. They know what is the strategy, what they have to do for right now, the day after tomorrow, after the World Cup, next season and the next season.

"When the club depends on one person we have problems, as the club is not solid, isn't stable.

"The foundations of the club come from many and if the club just depends on 'Pep' it is because we have not done really well in this period."

During his time in charge, Guardiola has won nine major trophies with Manchester City, including four Premier League titles.

They became the first English men's team to win the domestic treble - Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup - in 2019.

This season they are chasing a fifth league title in six campaigns, having retained the trophy for a second successive year in 2021-22.

"I never buy a player, I never sell a player, it's not my money," added Guardiola. "It is the club - 'club' is the most important word and every decision we make is thinking about the club. Today, the day after and for the future.

"The club knows the drill really well, the type of players that we want to play with me and without me."

'Ten Hag knows it is about results'

Manchester United have won four and lost two of their opening six matches in the Premier League this season

Guardiola will lead second-placed City out against rivals Manchester United on Sunday and take on former Bayern Munich colleague Erik ten Hag.

United boss Ten Hag, 52, coached the Bayern reserve team during Guardiola's time in charge of the senior side.

"I have a lot of admiration for Erik," said Guardiola.

"His work in Holland, especially in Ajax in the last period, was an incredible example across Europe.

"But he knows it will depend on the results. I'm still here because we won in the past, otherwise I would not be here.

"Results give you time to build what you want, but I have a good opinion about United. If they decide to buy Erik it is because they believe he is the man."

'We are not playing against Haaland'

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City for £51.2m from Borussia Dortmund this summer

Sixth-placed Manchester United are five points behind City going into Sunday's derby and have not finished above their neighbours in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

But Ten Hag believes the club remains "a really attractive" prospect for players to join in the transfer window because there are "world champion players" in the squad.

"We have them already in," he added. "Let's say they have the potential, some have the potential to become [the best in the world] and some already are there.

"We have a lot of players who already win the biggest titles in the world. I'm sure when I go back in the window, a lot of players will feel that Manchester United is a really attractive club for them.

"I'm not concerned about that point."

City were able to attract Erling Haaland to the club in the summer and he has been in sensational form, scoring 14 goals in 10 games in all competitions.

But Ten Hag insists United are not just focusing on the Norway striker as a threat.

"I like his attitude, how he is on the pitch. He's direct, his life is about goals - he goes direct toward the opponent," added Ten Hag.

"I respect him but we are not playing against Haaland, we are playing against Manchester City.

"And it is not about Manchester City for us. We respect the opponent but it is about Manchester United."