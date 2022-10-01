Close menu

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City have future strategy without me'

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (left) has won four Premier League titles since joining Manchester City as manager in 2016

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the club will be able to progress after his departure because it has a "strategy" in place.

The 51-year-old is in the final year of his contract, though he has given no indication he intends to leave.

Since joining City from Bayern Munich in 2016 on an initial three-year deal, Guardiola has signed two contract extensions.

"The club knows exactly what is the target, the next step," he said when asked about City's future should he leave.

"There will be zero problem, I am 100% convinced. They know what is the strategy, what they have to do for right now, the day after tomorrow, after the World Cup, next season and the next season.

"When the club depends on one person we have problems, as the club is not solid, isn't stable.

"The foundations of the club come from many and if the club just depends on 'Pep' it is because we have not done really well in this period."

During his time in charge, Guardiola has won nine major trophies with Manchester City, including four Premier League titles.

They became the first English men's team to win the domestic treble - Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup - in 2019.

This season they are chasing a fifth league title in six campaigns, having retained the trophy for a second successive year in 2021-22.

"I never buy a player, I never sell a player, it's not my money," added Guardiola. "It is the club - 'club' is the most important word and every decision we make is thinking about the club. Today, the day after and for the future.

"The club knows the drill really well, the type of players that we want to play with me and without me."

'Ten Hag knows it is about results'

Erik ten Hag
Manchester United have won four and lost two of their opening six matches in the Premier League this season

Guardiola will lead second-placed City out against rivals Manchester United on Sunday and take on former Bayern Munich colleague Erik ten Hag.

United boss Ten Hag, 52, coached the Bayern reserve team during Guardiola's time in charge of the senior side.

"I have a lot of admiration for Erik," said Guardiola.

"His work in Holland, especially in Ajax in the last period, was an incredible example across Europe.

"But he knows it will depend on the results. I'm still here because we won in the past, otherwise I would not be here.

"Results give you time to build what you want, but I have a good opinion about United. If they decide to buy Erik it is because they believe he is the man."

'We are not playing against Haaland'

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland joined Manchester City for £51.2m from Borussia Dortmund this summer

Sixth-placed Manchester United are five points behind City going into Sunday's derby and have not finished above their neighbours in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

But Ten Hag believes the club remains "a really attractive" prospect for players to join in the transfer window because there are "world champion players" in the squad.

"We have them already in," he added. "Let's say they have the potential, some have the potential to become [the best in the world] and some already are there.

"We have a lot of players who already win the biggest titles in the world. I'm sure when I go back in the window, a lot of players will feel that Manchester United is a really attractive club for them.

"I'm not concerned about that point."

City were able to attract Erling Haaland to the club in the summer and he has been in sensational form, scoring 14 goals in 10 games in all competitions.

But Ten Hag insists United are not just focusing on the Norway striker as a threat.

"I like his attitude, how he is on the pitch. He's direct, his life is about goals - he goes direct toward the opponent," added Ten Hag.

"I respect him but we are not playing against Haaland, we are playing against Manchester City.

"And it is not about Manchester City for us. We respect the opponent but it is about Manchester United."

  • Comment posted by Investigation Royalty, today at 23:37

    Bye Bye El Slappo, must have seen the result of the PL investigation!

  • Comment posted by GymKhana, today at 23:36

    Where would he go? Barcelona are a bit of a mess, he won’t go to another epl team. Juventus are rebuilding which leaves PSG that may be a possibility especially if Messi and co are still there. See him there maybe next season when he has won another title by a canter.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:40

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Bought not won

  • Comment posted by wedontcarrybottles, today at 23:25

    City and Newcastle need to merge

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:28

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Plastic fc they'd be called.

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 23:23

    Amusing article about Pep.

    Not one single mention of the Champions League. Wonder why.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:27

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Fraudiola

  • Comment posted by Nick Matthew, today at 23:21

    Every City manager wins the league since the oil. His biggest failing is totally blanking academy players. Shocking.

    • Reply posted by livingmercerway, today at 23:37

      livingmercerway replied:
      Facile comment, simply not true: Delap, Harwood-Bellis, Doyle, Palmer and several more will make strong claims in the next 2 seasons to join Foden who was brilliantly coached and developed by Guardiola. Meanwhile, the Academy has given many, many young players the best possible start to their careers whilst earning the club huge revenue sums - over £40m in this transfer window alone.

  • Comment posted by obvious rob, today at 23:18

    An inspirational and hugely talented individual but difficult to rank as “best” or not when he’s always been at the most resourceful clubs.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 23:32

      David replied:
      Better strike them plaudits for Ferguson then. Or Wenger in Arsenal's day.

      That would be ridiculous though wouldn't it?

  • Comment posted by City til I die, today at 23:16

    City have a style of play throughout the club that will continue wellafter Pep has gone. However, he deserves the credit for helping to create the dynasty that will follow of course!
    People babble about the Champions League but any lucky team can win a cup as dodgy decisions have fatal consequences. City ARE the best team in Europe & have been for the last 3 years. The PL is more important to us!

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:27

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      City are an embarrassment in Europe. Can't win the big one despite spending £2.6 billion since 2008.

      Truly embarrassing. They can beat the small teams in the league but not against the best teams in the champions league

      City the best in Europe? Where's your European trophies? 😂

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:16

    Anyone could manage that tin pot club with the unlimited resources.

    Buying trophies don't count 😂

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 23:13

    The club is set up for long term success. When Pep eventually goes City will have a top manager ready and waiting. No messing about dithering

  • Comment posted by WearChurchShoesAlways, today at 23:08

    Of course they have a future without pep.
    Will not be the same though

  • Comment posted by Sergio9320, today at 23:05

    Hilarious. Is there a derby tomorrow by any chance? 😂

  • Comment posted by RedOctober, today at 22:56

    He knows that if he fails to win the Champions League this season, he will be gone. 7 years of trying and still no CL success will be the end for him just like it was for him at Bayern

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:17

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Spot on. He's failed miserably despite spending £1.1 billion

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 22:55

    He has helped to revolutionise football in England. As a City fan I hope the next job he takes is the England job,

    • Reply posted by Alison D, today at 23:06

      Alison D replied:
      How?

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:54

    No man is bigger than a football club..

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:18

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Problem is they ain't a football club. Just a company with no fans and class

  • Comment posted by dimples, today at 22:53

    He joined from Bayern not Barcelona right??

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 23:18

      OM245 replied:
      Mmm we'd offer you a job at the beebs but you seem to know facts.. so...

  • Comment posted by tpwill, today at 22:50

    Lets hope he stays.

  • Comment posted by living 2, today at 22:49

    Pretty sure PG didn’t sign from Barca! Lolz BBC

