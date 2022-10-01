Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal has scored four goals in the league this season

Truro City went top of Southern League Premier Division South after a 1-0 win at Hartley Wintney.

Andrew Neal, who had had an early chance saved, scored the decisive goal after 19 minutes as he turned the ball in from close range after Ben Adelsbury had headed down a corner.

Tyler Harvey and Adelsbury had chances to score either side of the break while Dan Sullivan also went close.

The win moved Paul Wotton's side a point clear at the top.

They leapfrogged Weston-super-Mare who were in FA Cup action - they beat Truro's Cornish neighbours Helston Athletic 7-2 in the third qualifying round.