Jersey are representing England after winning the FA Inter-League Cup in May 2021

Jay Giles' stoppage-time free-kick kept Jersey's footballers in the Uefa Regions' Cup after they beat German side Bavaria 2-1 in Italy.

Giles forced a good save after an hour before Ruben Mendes gave Jersey the lead with a wonderful volley into the top corner from outside the box.

However, Martin Mayer volleyed the Germans level four minutes later.

But in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time Giles curled in a low left-footed free-kick to seal the win.

The win means Jersey, who are representing England, are second in their group behind Italy.

The Italians, who beat Jersey 1-0 in their opening game on Friday, drew 1-1 with North Macedonia in Sunday's other match.

Hosts Italy are top of Group Five of the intermediate round of the Uefa Regions' Cup, which sees amateur sides representing European nations compete with one another, with four points.

England and Germany are level with three points while the North Macedonians have one point after losing their opening game 2-0 to the Germans.

Jersey know they must win their final game against North Macedonia and hope Italy fail to beat Germany if they are to win the pool and progress to the final stages next year.

Jersey qualified to represent England in the tournament after winning the FA Inter-League Cup in May 2021.