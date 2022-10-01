Close menu
Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski scores again as Barca go top of La Liga

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring
Robert Lewandowski has scored 12 goals in nine games for Barcelona since his £42.6m summer move from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski scored again for Barcelona as his side won away at Mallorca to move top of La Liga.

Lewandowski grabbed his ninth goal in seven league matches since his summer move from Bayern Munich with a low, curling finish into the bottom corner.

Mallorca had a chance to equalise but Jaume Costa was denied by a superb save from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen also made fine stops from Antonio Sanchez and Lee Kang-in as Barcelona claimed the victory.

Barca started the day second in La Liga and have now won six and drawn one of their seven games.

Victory takes them above Real Madrid, who have a 100% record from six matches and will return to the top if they beat Osasuna at home on Sunday.

After scoring, Lewandowski had the chance to grab another goal but his attempted lob was saved by home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Barcelona are next in action on Tuesday with a vital Champions League tie in Italy against Inter Milan, with both sides having one win and one loss from their opening matches in the competition.

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 15Maffeo
  • 24ValjentBooked at 83mins
  • 21Raíllo
  • 6Arias Copete
  • 18CostaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCufréat 77'minutes
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forRodríguez Vázquezat 67'minutes
  • 4Ruíz de GalarretaSubstituted forLagoat 85'minutes
  • 12Baba
  • 19Lee
  • 7Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 2Nastasic
  • 3Cufré
  • 5Russo
  • 8Grenier
  • 9Prats
  • 11Lago
  • 14Rodríguez Vázquez
  • 16Battaglia
  • 20González
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 31Román Riquelme

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Balde
  • 3PiquéBooked at 40mins
  • 15ChristensenBooked at 39mins
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forRobertoat 80'minutes
  • 19KessieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGonzálezat 67'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 74mins
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTorresat 80'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forRaphinhaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8González
  • 11Torres
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Raphinha
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 29Casadó
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
18,103

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gavi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Lago Junior replaces Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Mallorca. Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Braian Cufré (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi with a headed pass.

  14. Booking

    Martin Valjent (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Jordi Alba.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Braian Cufré replaces Jaume Costa because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona76101911819
2Real Madrid66001761118
3Ath Bilbao75111641216
4Real Betis6501104615
5Atl Madrid7412126613
6Villarreal7331102812
7Osasuna640275212
8Real Sociedad631278-110
9Valencia630310559
10Mallorca722368-28
11Girona62137707
12Rayo Vallecano621378-17
13Celta Vigo6213813-57
14Getafe7214815-77
15Real Valladolid7214613-77
16Sevilla7124713-65
17Espanyol6114712-54
18Almería7115411-74
19Cádiz7115114-134
20Elche6015216-141
View full Spanish La Liga table

