Paris Saint Germain v Nice

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 26Mukiele
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 2Hakimi
- 17Vitinha
- 8Ruiz
- 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 59'minutes
- 30Messi
- 10Neymar
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forMbappéat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 7Mbappé
- 15Danilo
- 18Renato Sanches
- 19Sarabia
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
Nice
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 20Atal
- 8Rosario
- 4Costa SantosBooked at 27mins
- 42Viti
- 26Bard
- 11BarkleySubstituted forPépéat 62'minutes
- 16RamseySubstituted forThuramat 62'minutes
- 99Lemina
- 10Diop
- 24Laborde
Substitutes
- 5Bech Sørensen
- 7Delort
- 14Brahimi
- 19Thuram
- 21Beka Beka
- 23Lotomba
- 29Pépé
- 33Mendy
- 90Bulka
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Nicolas Pépé (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Nicolas Pépé replaces Ross Barkley.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Khéphren Thuram replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Sofiane Diop (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Mario Lemina (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Hugo Ekitike.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Sofiane Diop (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Youcef Atal is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.