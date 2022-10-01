Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1NiceNice1

Paris Saint Germain v Nice



Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 26Mukiele
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 2Hakimi
  • 17Vitinha
  • 8Ruiz
  • 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 59'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 10Neymar
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forMbappéat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 7Mbappé
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery

Nice

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 20Atal
  • 8Rosario
  • 4Costa SantosBooked at 27mins
  • 42Viti
  • 26Bard
  • 11BarkleySubstituted forPépéat 62'minutes
  • 16RamseySubstituted forThuramat 62'minutes
  • 99Lemina
  • 10Diop
  • 24Laborde

Substitutes

  • 5Bech Sørensen
  • 7Delort
  • 14Brahimi
  • 19Thuram
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 23Lotomba
  • 29Pépé
  • 33Mendy
  • 90Bulka
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNice
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Nicolas Pépé (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Nicolas Pépé replaces Ross Barkley.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Khéphren Thuram replaces Aaron Ramsey.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Sofiane Diop (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Mario Lemina (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Juan Bernat.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Hugo Ekitike.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Sofiane Diop (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Nice. Dante tries a through ball, but Youcef Atal is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG97202752223
2Marseille97201951423
3Lorient86111712519
4Lens8530167918
5Rennes9432179815
6Monaco84221312114
7Lyon84131610613
8Lille84131616013
9Montpellier84041915412
10Troyes83141416-210
11Clermont8314913-410
12Nice9234610-49
13Toulouse8224913-48
14Angers9225921-128
15Nantes8143811-37
16Auxerre8215819-117
17Reims81341017-76
18Strasbourg9054712-55
19Brest8125818-105
20Ajaccio8116411-74
View full French Ligue 1 table

