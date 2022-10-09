Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0HullHull City0

Huddersfield Town v Hull City

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 7Thomas
  • 22Rudoni
  • 24Camara
  • 30Jackson
  • 19Holmes
  • 25Ward
  • 9Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 2Turton
  • 11Mahoney
  • 14Ruffels
  • 34Spencer
  • 35Diarra
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 45Ondo

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 27Slater
  • 7Tufan
  • 33Christie
  • 20Pelkas
  • 16Longman
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Sinik
  • 15Woods
  • 22Smith
  • 24Seri
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamHull
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).

  3. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitris Pelkas (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cyrus Christie following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Yuta Nakayama.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Longman.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).

  8. Post update

    Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Longman (Hull City).

  11. Post update

    Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Callum Elder.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitris Pelkas (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Longman.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sorba Thomas.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

