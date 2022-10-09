Huddersfield Town v Hull City

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 33Nakayama
- 7Thomas
- 22Rudoni
- 24Camara
- 30Jackson
- 19Holmes
- 25Ward
- 9Rhodes
Substitutes
- 2Turton
- 11Mahoney
- 14Ruffels
- 34Spencer
- 35Diarra
- 41Bilokapic
- 45Ondo
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Baxter
- 2Coyle
- 5Jones
- 4Greaves
- 3Elder
- 27Slater
- 7Tufan
- 33Christie
- 20Pelkas
- 16Longman
- 19Estupiñán
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 6Figueiredo
- 8Docherty
- 11Sinik
- 15Woods
- 22Smith
- 24Seri
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).
Post update
Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dimitris Pelkas (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cyrus Christie following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Yuta Nakayama.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Longman.
Post update
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).
Post update
Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Longman (Hull City).
Post update
Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Callum Elder.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dimitris Pelkas (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Longman.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sorba Thomas.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.