Crystal Palace v Leeds United

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is fit after missing the Chelsea match with a calf injury.
Nathaniel Clyne suffered a deep cut to his ankle during that defeat and has been ruled out.
Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra serves a one-match ban following his red card against Aston Villa.
Head coach Jesse Marsch says Crysencio Summerville is ready for a full Premier League debut and Patrick Bamford will start for the first time in two months.
Adam Forshaw is out for a month after hernia surgery.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I covered this fixture at the end of last season - it finished 0-0 and it wasn't a great game.
This one might not be a classic either but I am going to go with a Crystal Palace home win - they need it.
Prediction: 1-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Palace have failed to score in all three league meetings since earning their only win in the past eight attempts against Leeds, a 4-1 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park in November 2020.
- Leeds are winless in six league away matches versus Crystal Palace since beating them 2-1 in the Championship in March 2006.
- Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch have each won three of their eight managerial meetings across the MLS and Premier League, with two draws.
Crystal Palace
- Palace's only league win this season came at home to Aston Villa in August.
- They have taken the lead in five of their seven Premier League matches but dropped 10 points from winning positions. Only Leicester - with 11 points dropped - have fared worse.
- Wilfried Zaha has failed to score in his nine league appearances versus Leeds. They are the opponents he has played the most against without scoring.
- Michael Olise is one short of 100 career league appearances. He made his league debut in Reading's 3-0 home defeat against Leeds in the Championship in March 2019.
Leeds United
- Leeds are unbeaten in all four home matches this season but have only taken one point from three away fixtures.
- They have not lost in the league this calendar year when they have scored the opening goal, winning six of those nine games.
- Since returning to the Premier League in 2020, all five of Leeds' league defeats from a winning position were against London opposition.
- Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals. His most recent league goal was a 95th-minute equaliser in Leeds' 2-2 Premier League home draw versus Brentford in December last year.
