Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Joachim Andersen (right) has played 40 Premier League games for Crystal Palace and previous club Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is fit after missing the Chelsea match with a calf injury.

Nathaniel Clyne suffered a deep cut to his ankle during that defeat and has been ruled out.

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra serves a one-match ban following his red card against Aston Villa.

Head coach Jesse Marsch says Crysencio Summerville is ready for a full Premier League debut and Patrick Bamford will start for the first time in two months.

Adam Forshaw is out for a month after hernia surgery.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I covered this fixture at the end of last season - it finished 0-0 and it wasn't a great game.

This one might not be a classic either but I am going to go with a Crystal Palace home win - they need it.

Prediction: 1-0

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Scotland defender Ryan Porteous

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace have failed to score in all three league meetings since earning their only win in the past eight attempts against Leeds, a 4-1 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park in November 2020.

Leeds are winless in six league away matches versus Crystal Palace since beating them 2-1 in the Championship in March 2006.

Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch have each won three of their eight managerial meetings across the MLS and Premier League, with two draws.

Crystal Palace

Palace's only league win this season came at home to Aston Villa in August.

They have taken the lead in five of their seven Premier League matches but dropped 10 points from winning positions. Only Leicester - with 11 points dropped - have fared worse.

Wilfried Zaha has failed to score in his nine league appearances versus Leeds. They are the opponents he has played the most against without scoring.

Michael Olise is one short of 100 career league appearances. He made his league debut in Reading's 3-0 home defeat against Leeds in the Championship in March 2019.

Leeds United

Leeds are unbeaten in all four home matches this season but have only taken one point from three away fixtures.

They have not lost in the league this calendar year when they have scored the opening goal, winning six of those nine games.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2020, all five of Leeds' league defeats from a winning position were against London opposition.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals. His most recent league goal was a 95th-minute equaliser in Leeds' 2-2 Premier League home draw versus Brentford in December last year.

