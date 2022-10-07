West Ham United v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham United manager David Moyes has won 13 of his 14 Premier League home matches against Fulham

TEAM NEWS

West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet is unavailable after he was substituted against Wolves with a calf strain.

Manager David Moyes has said players with "knocks" should be fit by Sunday.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt because of an ankle injury sustained against Newcastle United, while Kenny Tete will be assessed.

Nathaniel Chalobah is suspended after his eighth-minute red card last weekend, but Joao Palhinha returns following a ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham got over the line against Wolves last week with a much-needed win, after Jarrod Bowen got off the mark with his first league goal of the season.

The Hammers may have a bit of momentum now, but this is where we will find out.

As for Fulham, what kind of threat they pose will depend on whether Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit after he was injured against Newcastle last week.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham United are unbeaten in 11 home Premier League matches against Fulham (W7, D4), winning their last four in a row.

Fulham have kept just one clean sheet in the past 21 top-flight away meetings, conceding 49 goals.

West Ham United

West Ham's victory against Wolves was their first in seven Premier League home games, ending their worst run for more than 19 years.

It was the Hammers' first clean sheet in nine league fixtures at the London Stadium since they also beat Wolves 1-0 back in February.

West Ham are looking to win consecutive league matches for the first time since January.

However, the Hammers have lost two of their last three Premier League games against promoted sides, as many as in their previous 16.

They could lose more than five of their opening nine matches of a Premier League campaign for just the third time, after 2006-07 and 2018-19.

West Ham have lost a Premier League record 113 London derbies. They have taken just one point from their last six such fixtures.

The average age of their starting XI this season has been 28 years and 135 days - the oldest of any team.

David Moyes has won 13 of his 14 home Premier League matches against Fulham, drawing the other.

Jarrod Bowen has scored 18 of his 22 Premier League goals at London Stadium.

Fulham

Fulham have alternated between victory and defeat in each of their past six league games.

Their three wins during that period is as many as they had managed in their previous 30 Premier League matches.

They can win consecutive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since their final away game of 2012-13 and first of 2013-14.

Fulham's win rate of 18% in Premier League London derbies is the lowest of any club.

They have won just one of their past 27 top-flight matches against fellow London sides (D5, L21).

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in each of his three Premier League London derbies this season, having netted in just one of his first 17 in the division.

Marco Silva has won four of his five Premier League matches as a manager against West Ham - they are the only team he has won more than three top-flight matches against.

