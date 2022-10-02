Durham Women v Sheffield United Women

Goal! Durham Women 3, Sheffield United Women 2. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Durham Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McAloon
- 16Christon
- 14Salicki
- 6Robson
- 18Ayre
- 15Bradley
- 10Hardy
- 8Farrugia
- 7Hepple
- 11Galloway
- 23ClarkeSubstituted forLambertat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lambert
- 12Crosthwaite
- 17Greenwood
- 20Noonan
- 30Saunders
- 37Ejupi
Sheffield United Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 3Newsham
- 6Riglar
- 5Hartley
- 10Paul
- 14EnderbySubstituted forSweetman-Kirkat 45'minutes
- 8Cusack
- 11Walters
- 12Lord-Mears
- 15WilcockSubstituted forRaynerat 45'minutes
- 16MuirSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 7Sweetman-Kirk
- 9Rayner
- 19Docherty
- 22Francis-Jones
- 24Brown
- 27Miller
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Penalty conceded by Grace Riglar (Sheffield United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Durham Women. Grace Ayre draws a foul in the penalty area.
Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Beth Hepple (Durham Women).
Goal!
Goal! Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 2. Georgia Walters (Sheffield United Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Rayner.
Substitution
Substitution, Durham Women. Mollie Lambert replaces Jessica Clarke.
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Ellie Christon.
Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rio Hardy (Durham Women).
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Sarah Robson.
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Becky Salicki.
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk replaces Mia Enderby.
Second Half
Second Half begins Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Rebecca Rayner replaces Tamara Wilcock.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Ellie Wilson replaces Chenè Muir.
Half Time
First Half ends, Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 1.
Goal!
Goal! Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 1. Georgia Walters (Sheffield United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mia Enderby.