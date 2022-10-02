Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup
Durham WomenDurham Women3Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women2

Durham Women v Sheffield United Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Durham Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAloon
  • 16Christon
  • 14Salicki
  • 6Robson
  • 18Ayre
  • 15Bradley
  • 10Hardy
  • 8Farrugia
  • 7Hepple
  • 11Galloway
  • 23ClarkeSubstituted forLambertat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lambert
  • 12Crosthwaite
  • 17Greenwood
  • 20Noonan
  • 30Saunders
  • 37Ejupi

Sheffield United Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 3Newsham
  • 6Riglar
  • 5Hartley
  • 10Paul
  • 14EnderbySubstituted forSweetman-Kirkat 45'minutes
  • 8Cusack
  • 11Walters
  • 12Lord-Mears
  • 15WilcockSubstituted forRaynerat 45'minutes
  • 16MuirSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 7Sweetman-Kirk
  • 9Rayner
  • 19Docherty
  • 22Francis-Jones
  • 24Brown
  • 27Miller
  • 33Davies
Referee:
Matthew Corlett

Match Stats

Home TeamDurham WomenAway TeamSheffield United Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Durham Women 3, Sheffield United Women 2. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Grace Riglar (Sheffield United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty Durham Women. Grace Ayre draws a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Beth Hepple (Durham Women).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 2. Georgia Walters (Sheffield United Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Rayner.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Durham Women. Mollie Lambert replaces Jessica Clarke.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Ellie Christon.

  10. Post update

    Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rio Hardy (Durham Women).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Sarah Robson.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Becky Salicki.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk replaces Mia Enderby.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 1.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Rebecca Rayner replaces Tamara Wilcock.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Ellie Wilson replaces Chenè Muir.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 1.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 1. Georgia Walters (Sheffield United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mia Enderby.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Durham Women11003213
2Aston Villa Women10101102
3Man Utd Women10101101
4Everton Women00000000
5Sheffield United Women100123-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women11001013
2Blackburn Ladies00000000
3Leicester City Women00000000
4Man City Women00000000
5Sunderland Ladies100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women00000000
2Brighton Women00000000
3London City Lionesses00000000
4West Ham Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women00000000
2Charlton Athletic Women00000000
3Crystal Palace Women00000000
4Lewes Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies00000000
2Reading Women00000000
3Southampton F.C. Women00000000
4Tottenham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories