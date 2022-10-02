Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Durham Women11002113
2Aston Villa Women10101102
3Man Utd Women10101101
4Everton Women00000000
5Sheffield United Women100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women11001013
2Blackburn Ladies00000000
3Leicester City Women00000000
4Man City Women00000000
5Sunderland Ladies100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women00000000
2Brighton Women00000000
3London City Lionesses00000000
4West Ham Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women00000000
2Charlton Athletic Women00000000
3Crystal Palace Women00000000
4Lewes Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies00000000
2Reading Women00000000
3Southampton F.C. Women00000000
4Tottenham Women00000000
