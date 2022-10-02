Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup
Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Blackburn Ladies v Leicester City Women



Line-ups

Blackburn Ladies

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 99Salgado
  • 5Seed
  • 6Richards
  • 12McDonald
  • 2Dixon
  • 25Worthington
  • 17Chandarana
  • 24Murphy
  • 13Leek
  • 20Williams
  • 7Crompton

Substitutes

  • 3Coan
  • 4Fenton
  • 9Jordan
  • 11Hornby
  • 19Smith
  • 21Thomas
  • 29Nokuthula

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Levell
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Vance
  • 40Robinson
  • 44Scofield
  • 34Smith
  • 32Baker
  • 7Flint
  • 20Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 10Whelan
  • 12Jones
  • 13Simon
  • 23Purfield
  • 27O'Brien
  • 35Poor
Referee:
Melissa Cairns

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women10101102
2Durham Women10103301
3Sheffield United Women10103301
4Man Utd Women10101101
5Everton Women00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women11001013
2Blackburn Ladies10100001
3Leicester City Women10100001
4Man City Women00000000
5Sunderland Ladies100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women10100001
2Brighton Women10100001
3London City Lionesses10100001
4West Ham Women10100001

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Charlton Athletic Women10100001
2Lewes Women10100001
3Bristol City Women00000000
4Crystal Palace Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading Women10100001
2Tottenham Women10100001
3Coventry United Ladies00000000
4Southampton F.C. Women00000000
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

