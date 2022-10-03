Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Former captain Matt Taylor guided Exeter to promotion from League Two last season

Rotherham United have named Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as their new manager.

Taylor was approached last week about the vacancy at the Championship club following the departure of Paul Warne to take over at Derby County.

The 40-year-old, who led Exeter to promotion from League Two last season, has signed a deal until 2026.

His assistant manager at Exeter, Wayne Carlisle, joins him in South Yorkshire and the pair will take charge for Wednesday's home game against Millwall.

Exeter said the clubs had "reached an agreement on a suitable compensation sum" and coaches Kevin Nicholson and Jon Hill would be taking over the first team while they searched for a new manager.

A former player at St James Park, Taylor took over at the Grecians in June 2018 when long-serving Paul Tisdale left.

As a player, he captained Exeter to promotion from non-league to League One, while he also enjoyed spells at Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town before returning to Devon to begin his coaching career.

"Taylor has been identified as the young, ambitious and intelligent manager that the Millers' noard were looking for and not only does he boast those credentials, he also has form for following a long-term occupant of a managerial post," a Rotherham statement said.

The Millers are 12th in the Championship with three wins so far this season.

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Rotherham have finally got their man - one of League One's most highly-regarded young managers.

At Exeter Taylor has played an attractive brand of passing football based on three central defenders, attacking wing-backs and two strikers.

He has also been instrumental in bringing through young talent such as Josh Key, Cheick Diabate and Matt Jay, as well as taking unheralded players like Tim Dieng and Jevani Brown and turning them into key contributors.

Exeter must now look for a new boss who is happy to work with the club's Trust ownership model and be happy to blood the club's academy players into the first team.