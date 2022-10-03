Close menu

Matt Taylor: Exeter boss leaves to become Rotherham's new manager

From the section Rotherham

Matt Taylor watches Exeter from the touchline this season
Former captain Matt Taylor guided Exeter to promotion from League Two last season

Rotherham United have named Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as their new manager.

Taylor was approached last week about the vacancy at the Championship club following the departure of Paul Warne to take over at Derby County.

The 40-year-old, who led Exeter to promotion from League Two last season, has signed a deal until 2026.

His assistant manager at Exeter, Wayne Carlisle, joins him in South Yorkshire and the pair will take charge for Wednesday's home game against Millwall.

Exeter said the clubs had "reached an agreement on a suitable compensation sum" and coaches Kevin Nicholson and Jon Hill would be taking over the first team while they searched for a new manager.

A former player at St James Park, Taylor took over at the Grecians in June 2018 when long-serving Paul Tisdale left.

As a player, he captained Exeter to promotion from non-league to League One, while he also enjoyed spells at Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town before returning to Devon to begin his coaching career.

"Taylor has been identified as the young, ambitious and intelligent manager that the Millers' noard were looking for and not only does he boast those credentials, he also has form for following a long-term occupant of a managerial post," a Rotherham statement said.

The Millers are 12th in the Championship with three wins so far this season.

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Rotherham have finally got their man - one of League One's most highly-regarded young managers.

At Exeter Taylor has played an attractive brand of passing football based on three central defenders, attacking wing-backs and two strikers.

He has also been instrumental in bringing through young talent such as Josh Key, Cheick Diabate and Matt Jay, as well as taking unheralded players like Tim Dieng and Jevani Brown and turning them into key contributors.

Exeter must now look for a new boss who is happy to work with the club's Trust ownership model and be happy to blood the club's academy players into the first team.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Ouch29, today at 17:55

    His work at City speaks for itself - a pity we have lost him so early in his spell - but his decision to leave speaks volumes for his ambition and confidence.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:50

    Let's see some of these English managers climb the ladder and start to be looked at for bigger jobs.

  • Comment posted by norfolkarcher, today at 17:39

    Welcome to the Millers Matt and Wayne. Looking forward to seeing your careers enjoy further success. UTM.

  • Comment posted by Sir Humphreys undermine UK, today at 17:37

    Could have shown a bit of ambition by appointing Chris Wilder.

  • Comment posted by Grecian, today at 17:36

    I wonder if the players can now take some more responsibility for our and their futures. The model of the dictator manager seems old and dated, and with nobody at the helm, the players could have some serious input.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:35

    Good luck Matt. 4 points from both play offs and drop zone. Be interesting to see which way The Millers go.

  • Comment posted by hunter, today at 17:27

    And I'm sure the Congratulations from Joey Barton are on their way!🤣

  • Comment posted by Ada, today at 17:25

    Welcome aboard, Matt. UTM

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 17:24

    Great appointment - glad we haven’t recalled Agent Moore from South Barnsley just yet. UTM

  • Comment posted by Grant, today at 17:23

    Congrats to Matt & Wayne, a great opportunity for them.

    Thanks for your work at SJP, you created an exciting team going on the right path.

    UTC!

    • Reply posted by RichKid77, today at 18:03

      RichKid77 replied:
      Very kind words….good luck to Exeter for the rest of the season.

      UTM.

