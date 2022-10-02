Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holders Celtic and local rivals Glasgow City and Rangers were among the sides to reach the SWPL Cup quarter-finals.

Celtic defeated hosts Partick Thistle 2-0, City beat visitors Aberdeen 5-0 and Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick as Rangers won 5-0 at Queen's Park.

Crystal Thomas scored the first three goals of Hibs' 8-0 win at Hamilton.

Kilmarnock beat Gartcairn, Glasgow Women overcame Stirling University, Motherwell knocked out Dundee United and Spartans beat Hearts on penalties.

The last-eight draw is on Tuesday.

Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi scored Celtic's goals in the first half.

Priscila Chinchilla gave Glasgow City the lead against Aberdeen before half-time and Lauren Davidson netted their second from the penalty spot after the break. Emily Whelan, Davidson and Meikayla Moore added further goals.

Howat, Jodi McLeary and Howat again had put Rangers three up by the break before Kirsty Maclean netted and Howat completed her treble.

Eilidh Adams, Shannon McGregor, Tina Freda, with two, and Rosie Livingstone added second-half goals to Thomas' hat-trick for Hibernian.

Kirsty O'Brien's first-half header and Alex Middleton's penalty after the break sealed Kilmarnock's win.

Louisa Boyes and Hannah Cunningham scored as Glasgow Women recovered from a 1-0 half-time deficit to progress, Ann Taylor having scored early on for Stirling.

Kaela McDonald-Nguah and Gill Inglis put Motherwell 2-0 up at half-time and Dundee United could only get one goal back, through Tammy Harkin.

Alana Marshall scored Spartans' opener but Hearts' Rebecca McAllister forced extra time. With no further scoring, it took 12 penalties to settle the tie and Spartans went through 5-4 after Rachel Harrison's decisive save.