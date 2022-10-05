Last updated on .From the section Football

Women's World Cup play-off semi-final: Scotland v Austria Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30

Pedro Martinez Losa has encouraged his team to be brave and fearless in their crucial Women's World Cup play-off with Austria.

The Austrians come to Hampden with the winners then going on to face the Republic of Ireland next week.

And after making their World Cup bow in 2019, Martnez Losa says Scotland are ready to make the step again.

"We are stable, motivated, prepared and happy to be together," he said.

"We have been trying to manage the emotional part of the preparation.

"It's an opportunity for us to prove and to show [what we can do] but also an opportunity for the women's game to continue growing, to give the next step.

"We can't be scared of anything. Winning or losing is part of our job every day so we just consider winning and being prepared which we can control now."

Martinez Losa admits he is not sure if his daughter will forgive him if they fail to beat Austria at Hampden on Thursday night.

The Spaniard, who took over from Shelley Kerr after Scotland failed to reach this year's Euros, is aware of the importance of this match not just to the group of players, but to the country as a whole.

The women's game in Scotland has grown in stature and popularity in recent years, and that would only continue if Martinez Losa's team can book a place at the World Cup next year.

"There's a human aspect," he said. "Many years ago I didn't have my little daughter. Now I have a four-year-old who is watching TV. So that increases the emotional part of responsibility also.

"I don't know if she will forgive me if I come back home without winning."

He added: "We have that opportunity independent of the result - which we want to win, I want to clarify - but this is also an opportunity to influence people, to inspire people.

"Not only girls or women, but to achieve things, be brave and feel free and express themselves. This is what my players are going to do tomorrow."