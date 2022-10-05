Close menu
Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina: Robbie Neilson says hosts aim to 'take game to' Italians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday has fun during training
Andy Halliday is relishing the chance to face a club he watched regularly on TV in his youth
Europa Conference League Group A: Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina
Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Robbie Neilson says Hearts will look to "take the game to" Fiorentina at Tynecastle on Thursday while respecting their Serie A status.

Neilson's side are second behind Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa Conference League Group A, with Fiorentina bottom and winless.

But Neilson is mindful of the "real quality" of player at a "famous" club.

"We have to respect a Serie A team, but we also have to believe we can take the game to them," the manager said.

"We have to bring our best game and hope that Fiorentina don't bring theirs, but it's a great spectacle for us and one we are really excited about. We have to be at our very best to get something out of the game."

Hearts lost 4-0 at home to Rangers on Saturday to drop to seventh in the Scottish Premiership, while Fiorentina have won once in 10 outings and lie 11th in Serie A after Sunday's 1-0 defeat away to Atalanta.

"I think we have been a bit up and down this season," Neilson said. "Fiorentina are sitting mid-table in Serie A and they have probably not had the start to the season there would have liked, but when you see their team, I'm sure they will pick up throughout the season."

Neilson pointed out that, under head coach Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina no longer fit the old stereotype of Italian football.

"They are very, very aggressive in the press," he added. "Italian football over the last number years has changed quite a bit. It's gone from 'catenaccio' sitting in and defending to real out pressing and aggressive. It's really exciting to watch.

"We have to find a way to try and combat that."

Team news

Scotland squad centre-back Craig Halkett continues his recovery from a hamstring problem and misses out.

Fellow defender Kye Rowles, striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime also remain on the sidelines, while former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass signed too late to be eligible for European games.

Fiorentina striker Jonathan Ikone is suspended after his red card in the 3-0 defeat away to Basaksehir.

What they said

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday: "It will be a tough head-to-head because we know how good they are. I think they've been a bit of a mixed bag domestically this season, but we've done our due diligence watching them and we can see they are a top-quality side."

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano: "We have to win this game, it's very important for us. We will be applying the pressure.

"Having watched the Istanbul and RFS games, Hearts are very strong. We have studied how they play and we know they have great fan support."

Match stats

  • Hearts have played Italian opposition twice previously - losing 5-0 on aggregate to Internazionale in the 1961 Fairs Cup second round and 4-3 to Bologna in the Uefa Cup second round in 1990.
  • Fiorentina have played Scottish sides three times previously - beating Rangers 4-1 on aggregate in the 1961 European Cup Winners' Cup final then losing 3-1 to Celtic in the 1970 European Cup quarter-final and to Rangers on penalties in the 2008 Uefa Cup semi-final after two 0-0 draws.
  • Hearts have yet to win a home group-stage game - losing both in the 2004-05 Uefa Cup and this season's Conference League opener to Istanbul Basaksehir, all without scoring.
  • Fiorentina have lost three of their latest four outings, their 2-0 win over Verona last month being their only victory in their last 10.
  • Hearts have lost seven of their latest 10 outings, winning the other three.
  • Fiorentina have gone 10 away games since a victory, including six this season, losing their latest three.
  • Hearts have lost their latest three home games, the most recent two by 4-0 - to Istanbul Basaksehir and Rangers.

