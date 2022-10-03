Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Josh Davison scored both Wimbledon goals after Colchester had taken the lead

Colchester manager Matt Bloomfield admitted he has "plenty to learn" about his squad after a 2-1 loss at AFC Wimbledon in his first game in charge.

The former Wycombe midfielder and coach was only appointed as boss on Friday.

And he saw his side, who have only won one league game so far, beaten despite taking the lead through Kwesi Appiah.

But he told BBC Essex: "One thing I'm really positive about is that I've seen enough to know that we will start picking up results."

The 38-year-old continued: "I really enjoyed the first half, I thought we played on the front foot, showed the energy and enthusiasm that I'd asked for.

"I want the boys to get the ball down and pass it - there are some good footballers at this club, some exciting attacking talent and I want to give them the freedom to show that in the right areas.

"Dan Chesters I've heard a lot about and I saw enough to be positive about him, and Kwesi Appiah in the first half was absolutely fantastic, ran the channels for us, held the ball up, got his goal."

Bloomfield believes Wimbledon's equaliser by Josh Davison should have been disallowed.

"It was a big decision by the referee - there was a blatant foul on Cole Skuse in the middle of the box," he said.

"Cole was going to head the ball away and he gets a push right in the middle of his back. It wasn't given and that changed the game.

"But football is full of situations that you can't dictate and you can't influence at times."

Colchester are at home to League One side Charlton in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

And the task of improving their position in League Two - currently 21st - continues with a home game against Harrogate on Saturday.

"I'm not going to be down about this situation," Bloomfield added.

"I hate losing football matches, I want to win every one, of course I do, but there's always something to learn. There's a lot to learn about them as people, as players, as personalities."