Amanda Staveley fronted the consortium that completed a takeover of Newcastle

The Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle will have been completed one year ago on Friday and much has changed at St James' Park as a result.

The relegation worries from last season on Tyneside when the club's new hierarchy took up its position are gone and eye-catching signings for this new campaign are instilling hope that success may come in the future.

But what questions are yet to be answered? How significant has the change been? And what may happen next? You can ask Matt Raisbeck - Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle - your questions by clicking here and we will publish his answers on Thursday.