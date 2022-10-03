David Jeffrey has been Ballymena United manager since March 2016

Ballymena United goalkeeper Sean O'Neill says manager David Jeffrey has the full support of the club's players despite a poor start to the season.

United sit 10th in the Premiership table on four points from seven games.

Jeffrey revealed that he offered his resignation after the 1-0 home defeat by Carrick Rangers on 17 September but was dissuaded from stepping down by club officials and his players.

"The changing room is fully behind the manager," said O'Neill.

"There was absolute surprise when we heard David was thinking of standing down and we had a wee chat among ourselves and decided we had to take full responsibility for results and where we were in the league.

"No-one goes out to deliberately make mistakes but we just haven't been good enough.

"David is loved in the changing room. There were some silly things said that he had 'lost' the dressing room but he could never lose the changing room.

"We are delighted he is staying as there is no better man to have at the helm. We will work our way out of this situation."

'Win would have dressing room buzzing again'

The Sky Blues face a testing month of October, beginning with Tuesday's clash with derby rivals Coleraine in the last 16 stage of the League Cup.

That will be followed by a home league encounter against Portadown, an away County Antrim Shield quarter-final at Larne and a Premiership meeting with Coleraine at the Warden Street Showgrounds.

"Realistically people look at the games you have coming up and there is no doubt this is a massive month for us," conceded former Crusaders stopper O'Neill.

"Confidence is a wee bit low but a win on Tuesday night would have the dressing room buzzing again.

"We know we are a match for anyone on our day and know that derby fixtures mean a lot to our supporters. Form goes out the window when it comes to cup games.

"A match like this against your great rivals is a bit more spicy so hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and get the result we want.

"We know we can do way better in the league but we have a good bunch of players and we're confident we can turn things around."