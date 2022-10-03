Matt Taylor: Former Exeter City boss appointed new Rotherham manager
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Championship side Rotherham United have appointed former Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as their new manager.
Exeter City Supporters' Trust, which owns the club, said in a tweet, that Taylor's tenure at St James Park is over. The tweet has since been deleted.
"We can confirm manager Matt Taylor has left to join Rotherham United," the Trust's statement said.
"We'd like to put on record our sincere thanks to Matt for his committed and outstanding achievements at Exeter."
The Millers have been looking for a new manager since Paul Warne left to take over at City's League One rivals Derby County last month.
In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Taylor said he had not received any approach from Rotherham, but after his side's 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers on Saturday, Taylor revealed he had since been offered the job by the Championship side.
More to follow.
