Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder, with the club 22nd in the Championship.

Boro have won only two of their 11 league games this season, with Wilder's last game being a 1-0 defeat at bottom club Coventry City on Saturday.

Wilder had only been in charge for 11 months after replacing Neil Warnock.

Goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich has been placed in temporary charge, along with coaches Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler.

