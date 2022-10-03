Courtney Baker-Richardson has scored seven times in nine starts since signing for Crewe from Newport this summer

Crewe Alexandra top scorer Courtney Baker-Richardson has been banging in the goals this season for the mid-table League Two side.

But he was sidelined by a freak injury for Saturday's trip to Carlisle - a hip muscle problem suffered... while at home playing on his Xbox.

"He did it in an innocuous way, which is about right for us with injuries at the moment," said boss Alex Morris.

"He did it playing on his Xbox. Dropped his leg on the sofa and tweaked it."

Summer signing Baker-Richardson, who has scored six league goals this season, half Crewe's total of 12, now has a week to recover from the injury before Saturday's home date with Gillingham.

Morris told BBC Radio Stoke: "It's an area of his body where he's had issues before. There's nothing we can do about it, but he's having treatment and hopefully it settles down."

Crewe manager Alex Morris was talking to BBC Radio Stoke's Graham McGarry.

Footballers and their freak injuries

What is it about footballers that lead them to suffer so many freak injuries?

From Wimbledon keeper Dave Beasant trying to trap a falling jar of salad cream, which smashed on his foot and severed the tendon in his big toe, to Aston Villa's 5ft 4in left-back Alan Wright straining a leg muscle while trying to reach for the accelerator pedal external-link in his new sports car, or Robbie Keane injuring his knee while reaching for the TV remote.

Then there are the ones who simply did not learn the golden rule about never working with children or animals - David Batty mown down by his three-year-old on an out-of-control tricycle, Liam Lawrence tripping over his dog on the stairs, Darren Barnard slipping on the kitchen floor on a pool of puppy pee and Shaun Teale, who gashed his arm cleaning out the family fish tank.

There was also Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge who ended up with a heavily bandaged head after being struck by the puck while watching Coventry Blaze play at the local ice hockey rink.

And there was even one that actually happened on the pitch, Arsenal's celebrations after the 1993 League Cup final win over Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley when Steve Morrow broke his collarbone after famously falling off Tony Adams' shoulders.

And the best of the rest . . .