Players from England's first game in 1972 joined the current squad at Wembley

England have celebrated the 50th anniversary of their women's team by honouring former players during the friendly against the United States at Wembley.

Members of England's inaugural team of 1972 lined up with the current Lionesses before kick-off.

Those players also received their first official England caps.

More than 100 ex-internationals attended the game between the European champions and World Cup holders.

It was England's first game at the national stadium since beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final in July.

The 1972 team formed a guard of honour for the England and USA players as they took the pitch, before joining both for a pre-match photograph.

The 1972 Lionesses were presented their caps by Jill Scott

Players or members of their family were given their caps before the game at a presentation with recently retired Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott, while the grandson of the first England women's coach, Eric Worthington, was also present.

One of the 1972 Lionesses, Wendy Owen, told BBC Radio 5 Live of meeting Serena Wiegman's side: "They were clapping us! When we arrived at the side of the training pitch, they turned around, stopped what they were doing and applauded us. That was fantastic!

"I was glued to the TV for the Euros and I was screaming. As soon as they won, my phone started going mental and it was people I knew congratulating me.

"I said 'what are you congratulating me for, I didn't do it?' and they said 'yes you did, you started it off'. That felt really special."

The former players gave the current squad a guard of honour before kick-off

Scott was also honoured pre-match following her retirement with a framed shirt presented to her by Lionesses manager Wiegman, along with Paul Smith, the chairman of Boldon Girls - Scott's childhood club.

Also in line with the 50th anniversary, the England women's team will adopt the men's tradition of legacy numbers which sees players who have represented the country at a senior level receive their own unique number.

Those numbers will be announced in November and will be worn on matchday shirts from 2023 onwards.

The celebration comes before the 50th anniversary of the England senior women's team, which played their first ever international in a 3-2 win over Scotland in Greenock on November 18, 1972.

Sheila Parker, the first England women's captain, shakes hands with Georgia Stanway

A message from England manager Sarina Wiegman was played to the 1972 Lionesses

The former England internationals were welcomed to the changing rooms before the game