Erling Haaland is unstoppable.

Erling Haaland made it a hat-trick of Premier League hat-tricks this weekend and pundits are already running out of superlatives.

Meanwhile, debate rages over whether it's actually more disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on to the pitch than to leave him on the bench.

There was interesting face spotted at the North London derby - more on that later.

All of that, and more, is included in our round-up of the best football tweets from the weekend.

Haaland smashes all records

It's only October and Erling Haaland already has 17 goals in 11 starts for Manchester City.

He became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks on Sunday as City humiliated their local rivals, Manchester United.

This is just an incredible stat.

Haaland's antics are keeping opposition defenders busy, as well as his own team-mate, Aymeric Laporte.

That performance on Sunday earned the 22-year-old striker a rare 10/10 rating from notoriously hard-to-please French publication, L'Equipe.

Troy Deeney is already talking about Haaland as one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen.

And with his native Norway not involved in the World Cup, some fans are looking for ways to make a special dispensation in order to include him.

'Pep's lad'

Among all of that, it's easy to forget that Haaland wasn't even the only City player to bag a hat-trick this weekend.

Thoughts on this?

A lot of talk after the Manchester derby centred around United's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was an unused substitute for the first time this season. Roy Keane called it a 'disrespect' to leave out the 37-year-old, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times.

Elsewhere, opinions varied.

Speaking of ex-players weighing in, former United midfielder Paul Scholes wasn't happy with what he saw from Antony dos Santos and Jadon Sancho.

Playing the long game

Meanwhile, having the energy to hold on to a grudge like this for 36 years is actually quite a feat in itself.

Playing the long game pt.2

Speaking of grudges, readers may remember when Jack Grealish was somewhat dismissive of Paraguayan striker Miguel Almiron during Manchester City's trophy parade in May.

On current form, the 28-year-old Newcastle United forward, who scored a brace against Fulham on Saturday, is making a fair reply.

That winning feeling

In League One, these Derby County fans certainly enjoyed an away win at Cambridge United.

Glitch in the matrix

Arsenal are top of the league and continued their brilliant start to the season on Saturday with a win over fierce rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a discombobulating experience to see Jason Sudeikis - the actor who plays Ted Lasso - sat next to Leah Williamson at the Emirates.

Was he there as a fan or in character? Perhaps he's looking for managerial inspiration from Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, there is a new discourse around Harry Kane and the North London derby.

A new conspiracy theory emerges

Liverpool had another disappointing afternoon on Saturday, dropping points at home against Brighton. Pundits are offering up different explanations for the team's recent malaise - from failure to invest in the squad to a hangover from last season.

Meanwhile, one commentator is blaming YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

It's certainly a theory...

One for the heads

Aston Villa toiled to a toothless draw against 10-man Leeds on Sunday. With only six goals in the last eight games, there are already questions over manager Steven Gerrard's future.

Times may be tough for Villa fans, but at least this tweeter will be pleased to have been able to use that situation in order to shoe-horn a Peep Show reference on to the timeline.