The Forest Green job is Ian Burchnall's first role as a head coach in the English Football League

Forest Green Rovers head coach Ian Burchnall admitted his team are going through a "tough period" after their seventh defeat of the season at Burton.

Rovers led 2-1 against the 10-man Brewers with 20 minutes to go, but conceded two late goals to lose 3-2.

The Gloucestershire club have won just two out of 11 matches so far in their first campaign in League One.

"Teams go through tough periods," Burchnall told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Last year the team was used to wining a lot of games, I understand that. This is a different animal now.

"We're struggling a little bit and when you're going through a tough time the only thing you can ask is that everyone sticks together."

Forest Green won promotion from League Two as champions last season after a dominant campaign in which they won 23 of their 46 matches and lost only eight times.

Yet they have struggled so far at the higher level and currently sit 22nd, with the loss at Burton - a team also in the bottom four - their third consecutive league defeat.

Burchnall was appointed head coach in May following the departure of promotion-winning boss Rob Edwards to Watford.

The 39-year-old previously managed Notts County, leading the Magpies to the National League play-offs in fifth place last term.

"I just see right from the off that we're a team so low on self confidence at the moment - it's a big challenge," Burchnall added.

"Even when we're ahead we make some fundamental errors that lead to goals which you probably don't make if you've got a bit more confidence about what you're doing.

"We have the game, but we panic when we go ahead and that costs us."

Fans could be heard voicing their dissatisfaction at the end of Saturday's loss and Burchnall said he could "understand their discontent".

"We just have to work hard, we have to train well and keep working at what we want to do and grind out a result," he said.

Rovers next face Bolton Wanderers at home on 8 October.