Defender Angus MacDonald joined Swindon this summer from Rotherham United

Swindon Town have lost captain Angus MacDonald to a "significant injury" after he dislocated his collarbone in Saturday's defeat by Northampton Town.

Manager Scott Lindsey said it was too early to provide a timescale on how long the defender would be sidelined.

The injury occurred towards the end of the match against the Cobblers although MacDonald played on until full-time.

"It's probably too early to have a prognosis on that in terms of time," Lindsey told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"But yeah, it's quite a bad one. Speaking to the medical staff, they're hopeful that he won't have to have an operation."

MacDonald joined Swindon from Rotherham in the summer and has played in all 11 of their matches in League Two so far this season.

At previous club Hull, he battled bowel cancer, a dislocated shoulder and deep vein thrombosis during two and a half years on Humberside.