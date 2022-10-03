Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Wrexham will be away to National League North side Blyth Spartans in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

The sides famously met in the competition in 1978 when non-league Spartans took then Third Division Wrexham to a fifth-round replay.

Graham Whittle and Dixie McNeil secured a 2-1 win for Wrexham in the replay at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

Merthyr Town, who secured a late win at Gloucester in the third qualifying round, will host Folkestone Invicta.

Ties will be played on the weekend of 15-16 October.