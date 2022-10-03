Close menu

James Maddison: Can Leicester playmaker force his way into England's World Cup squad?

Last updated on .From the section Leicestercomments59

James Maddison celebrating
Leicester signed James Maddison from Norwich in the summer of 2018 for about £20m

It may have been a difficult season so far for Leicester but James Maddison has been a starring light amid the gloom.

The midfielder once again shone in Monday's 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest, scoring two and setting up another to help lift the Foxes off the bottom of the table.

It means Harry Kane is the only other Englishman to have more goal involvements than the 25-year-old in the Premier League since the start of last season.

So with just seven weeks until the start of the World Cup, is Maddison hoping to make a late dash for Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar?

"That is an ambition of mine, it is a goal of mine," Maddison told Sky Sports. "An opportunity at that level is one I would desire and one I know I would make an impact at."

'I have been as confident as I have ever been'

Maddison's sole England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019.

The previous month he was pictured in a casino after pulling out of a squad for a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic, with Southgate later saying Maddison will have learned there is "increased interest" in England players.

Since then he has seen the likes Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount establish themselves in the Three Lions squad ahead of him.

However Maddison's fine form could give Southgate something to think about.

Premier League goal involvements since start of 21-22 season - England players
PlayerGamesGoalsAssistsGoals & assists
Harry Kane45241034
James Maddison42171027
Ivan Toney4117724
Bukayo Saka46121123
Jarrod Bowen44131023
Raheem Sterling3716622
Mason Mount39111021
Phil Foden3614721

The former Norwich player has 17 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances since the start of last season - more than Foden, Grealish and Mount.

Indeed his 14 goal involvements in his last 11 Premier League appearances going back to 11 May is bettered only by Manchester City's superstar striker Erling Haaland.

What makes that form all the more remarkable is that it has come playing in a team that has struggled for results so far this campaign.

"It has been a weird position because we have been bottom of the league but I have been as confident as I have ever been," said Maddison. "I don't remember over the past 12 months playing better and feeling better.

"I am not naive, I know there are top, top players in the forward areas but I have a self-belief I am a top player and can be in that category.

"I have to force my way in because the players at the big clubs are in and they are top. I think there could be a space for me, so I will keep working hard."

'Maddison can change the course of a game'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has endorsed Maddison's World Cup ambitions despite the intense competition in that area of the pitch.

"I would really hope there's a place for a player like that in a squad," said Rodgers. "Someone so talented and such a hard worker and such a team player.

"Phil Foden is an amazing talent. Mason Mount I really like. Jack Grealish is a different type, but this is a player who can come in and change the course of a game.

"If he wasn't starting a game, to have that on the bench to come into maybe a tight World Cup game is what a team like England needs."

'He has been a breath of fresh air'

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said there should be a place for Maddison in Southgate's squad based on his current form.

"There must be a place in the squad for him where you can pick from 26," said Carragher. "He has been a breath of fresh air in terms of his interviews, he shows his personality and is honest. I wish more players were like it in the past."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville added: "There has to be a plan B and if you need a goal in a knockout or need something from a set-piece, you want someone who can change a game. He is in the best form.

"I don't know any manager who has picked players on form so much [as Southgate]. James Maddison is in great form."

'Get Maddison on the plane' - how social reacted

Benjamin: Get James Maddison on the plane.

Agada: And Gareth Southgate will continually neglect James Maddison!?

Scott: Wish England had a creative midfielder… Oh wait!

Josh: James Maddison always so elegant in his interviews, speaks so well. A model professional, a leader and an inspiration to the younger generation. Loved his interview tonight, that performance and the way he talks about the game, would be a real asset in that England team.

Reiss: Maddison has to be on that plane to Qatar! There's no doubt about it. He looked a class above everyone else on that pitch tonight. His creativity would be vital for the England team.

Arjun: Maddison is cooking this season. Has to be in the England squad for Qatar.

Hays: Maddison to England is the direct no.10 they simply have nowhere else. Any competent manager would utilise him some way or another in their setup

Rob: He doesn't just go for me he starts! 4-3-3 with Rice holding with Maddison & Bellingham either side of him.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 01:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 01:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Shuks, today at 01:14

    Southgate's plan is to either win 1-0, or end with 0-0 and go to penalties - Since England are so great at Penalties.

    A player like Maddison might spoil the plan.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:59

    James Maddison is now the saviour for the England team. Was he even that good as the President of the United States

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 00:55

    Who? He's certainly a driving force at Leicester so far this season. 1 win.

    One thing that has always struck me with maddison is how predictable his ideas are and hos distinct lack of pace.

    He's decent enough at a team like Leicester City, but his he any better than a whole list of nearly men in English football?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:53

    Come on Southgate. Pick Maddison as all the top teams want to sign him so he must be good. I can see him going abroad as you know Real Madrid and Barcelona will also be after him. Sorry. But this is madness as he is clearly one of the worlds best players

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 00:53

    Drop saka he's an absolute waste of space. Oh, and sack Southgate. Maddison in with Mount, Grealish and Foden. Happy days.

    • Reply posted by DanboyTheBest3000, today at 00:56

      DanboyTheBest3000 replied:
      racist

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 00:49

    Saka, Foden, Grealish, Mount Sterling. Who do you drop?

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 00:52

      KR replied:
      Saka, Grealish, Mount, Sterling.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:48

    If Southgate can justify hanging onto Maguire, literally the worst defender England have, how can he justify not taking Maddison who is having a good season in a poor team?

    Yes, they’re not in direct competition for a place but the general point stands regarding his team selection.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 00:48

    Should Maddison be in the England squad and team? Yes he should,but if Southgate continues to overlook Maddison, then nobody can blame Maddison for giving Southgate the bird..

    Maddison amongst others should be in the squad,Maguire&Southgate don't need to be anywhere near the bus..if Southgate chooses to omit Ward-Prowse&Maddison,then that says everything about Southgate..

  • Comment posted by Ohbee, today at 00:48

    He’ll have to get worse if he wants to get on that plane

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:47

    Southgate wont get the best out of Maddison if he is picked for the World Cup squad. Also he can cause trouble which the squad does not need

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:43

    Oh my lord. Where are the top clubs that want to sign the amazing James Maddison. Is it because he is not that good and maybe the hype around him is a tad overrated

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:42

    James Maddison should have waited and chose to play for Ireland instead. He at least would have been appreciated

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 00:41

    Of course he should go, and I'd start him as well. If he played for one of the so called 'big 6' we wouldn't be having this conversation
    He should have been playing in the last couple of England games, that was an ideal situation to see what he's capable of

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:40

    Can someone please tell me the fascination with James Maddison. Is he really that good and if he is that great why are the top clubs not wanting to sign him. I think he is a tad overrated and will be found out if Southgate ever picks him for the World Cup squad

  • Comment posted by whats all the fuss about, today at 00:39

    But can he defend? There’s a reason why Kane and Foden look like amateurs playing for England. Our Gareth sucks the life out of attacking play and entertainment.

  • Comment posted by silver333, today at 00:38

    Against Germany in the Nations league GS played the same players who had failed miserably and got England relegated. Why why why? It was the ideal opportunity to try new players, Toney for example. I can't see him doing any different come the WC. Afterall, we all know he's going in the right direction.

  • Comment posted by FFCteflon, today at 00:36

    No room on that plane, sorry. Slabhead takes a whole row of seats to fit his big slab. Don't want that getting lost now do we.

  • Comment posted by Kermit not the frog but one of the many others, today at 00:34

    It's been apparent for some time that England's pedestrian midfirld is too full of sideways passers who create very little so we cry out for someone like Maddison. Southgate clearly doesn't rate him, I think he was put off by JM's attitude in a squad a while back and his stubbornness won't allow him to re-assess the situation. Great shame, he is what we need right now.

