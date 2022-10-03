Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

George Nurse played 53 games for Shrewsbury Town last season

Shrewsbury Town full-back George Nurse will not play again this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 23-year-old has made 13 appearances this season but went off just after the hour in their 2-1 win over Burton Albion on 24 September.

Nurse began his career at Bristol City but joined Town in the summer of 2021.

It is the second major injury blow for the club with striker Daniel Udoh also out of action with a similar injury.

"They will be well looked after and rehabilitated back to health," manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"They will both come back, they'll both be fit and strong, but unfortunately that will be for next season and not this."