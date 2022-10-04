Last updated on .From the section Irish

Pablo Andrade opened the scoring as Loughgall beat Glenavon 2-1

Ten-man Larne have been stunned 2-1 by Annagh United in the last-16 of the NI League Cup as Championship leaders Loughgall knocked out Glenavon with a 2-1 win.

Coleraine left it late to beat 10-man Ballymena United 1-0 while Linfield edged past Dundela 1-0.

Cliftonville and Glentoran hit Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town for six.

Newry City beat Ballyclare Comrades 2-1 while Dungannon Swifts beat Portadown 2-1 in extra-time.

At the BMG Arena, Conor Mullan's last-minute strike saw Championship side Annagh United progress to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 upset win over Larne.

Andy Scott opened the scoring for the Premiership side on 27 minutes when he curled home from 20 yards.

Despite spurning some good chances to level, Annagh finally broke through five minutes into the second half thanks to Craig Taylor's stunning strike.

Larne's job became harder when Daniel Kearns was sent off for a second bookable offence on 58 minutes before Annagh snatched a dramatic winner on 91 minutes when Mullan ghosted in at the back post to volley home Adam Glenny's cross.

Championship leaders Loughgall beat Glenavon to progress

Championship leaders Loughgall also claimed a Premiership scalp as second-half goals from Pablo Andrade and Mark Patton saw them overcome Glenavon in the all Mid Ulster tie at Mourneview Park.

Andrade put Loughgall ahead on 47 minutes and Patton bundled home the second goal on 86 minutes with Jack Malone's injury-time came too late for the struggling Lurgan Blues.

Matthew Snoddy hit the Loughgall woodwork early on while Conor Scannell blazed another glorious Glenavon chance over the bar in the second half, as the home side squandered a number of other opportunities.

Coleraine win derby as Linfield work for win

In Oran Kearney's 500th match in charge, last season's beaten finalists Coleraine edged into the quarter-finals of this year's competition with a hard-fought 1-0 win at 'derby' rivals Ballymena United.

Ballymena keeper Sean O'Neill and opposite number Martin Gallagher were finally called into action in the second half, and the game exploded into life on 72 minutes when Ballymena's Mikey Place was shown a second yellow card after impeding Matthew Shevlin in the penalty area.

However, the striker's resultant spot kick lacked pace and was saved low to his left by O'Neill.

Coleraine eventually made their numerical advantage pay with 10 minutes left when Jamie Glackin's low cross went all the way across the face of goal where Conor McKendry slid in to convert at the back post with O'Neill unable to keep the effort out.

Watch highlights as Coleraine beat ten-man Ballymena United 1-0

Championship side Dundela gave Linfield a stern test at Wilgar Park but the Irish Premiership champions progressed thanks to Robbie McDaid's winner in the 75th minute.

McDaid and Joel Cooper were introduced just two minutes earlier and combined as the striker converted from close range as he reacted quickest to Cooper's deflected cross.

Dundela, who knocked Crusaders out in the previous round, earlier went close through Eamon Fyfe, Jay Magee and Benny Igiehon while Eetu Vertainen, Chris McKee and Niall Quinn had almost given the Blues the lead.

High-scoring wins for Reds and Glens

Ronan Hale scored four as holders Cliftonville progressed with a thumping 6-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

Brother Rory, who netted a hat-trick against Newry City on Saturday, opened the scoring before Ronan netted his first to give Paddy McLaughlin's men a 2-0 lead at the break.

The younger Hale brother completed his hat-trick after the restart before Jamie McDonagh and Ronan Hale completed the rout.

Glentoran also hit six against Championship side Warrenpoint Town with Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin, captain Marcus Kane and striker Jay Donnelly on the scoresheet before half-time.

Paddy McClean made it four after the restart before Kirk McLaughlin netted at the second attempt to make it five. Defender McClean grabbed a sixth late on for Mick McDermott's men.

Marcus Kane netted Glentoran's second goal against Warrenpoint Town

Newry City saw off a comeback by Ballyclare Comrades as Declan Carville scored an 84th-minute winner to put Darren Mullen's men in the draw for the last eight at Dixon Park.

Daniel Hughes gave the Premiership side the lead in the first half however the Championship side responded when Kyle Beggs equalised.

Rhyss Campbell scored twice as Dungannon Swifts fought back to beat Portadown 2-1 at Stangmore Park.

Jonah Mitchell opened the scoring after five minutes before Campbell sent the game to extra-time in the 95th minute.

The forward struck again two minutes into extra-time to book Dungannon's spot in the quarter-finals.