Neil Cugley has a road named after him in Dartford following his goalscoring exploits as a player

One of Britain's longest-serving managers has his sights set on creating history in the FA Cup.

Neil Cugley took the reins at Folkestone Invicta in the summer of 1997 and, since Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger retired in 2018, has held the honour of the longest managerial reign in the top seven tiers of the British game.

Cugley is now seeking to guide the Kent club, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division - the seventh tier of English football - into the first round for just the second time in their history.

His side face a near 500-mile round-trip to face Welsh side Merthyr Town in the final qualifying round on Saturday - the longest away day they could have faced at this stage of the competition.

The eagerly awaited draw was greeted with groans on the Kent coast, as it has been on the two previous occasions on which Invicta reached a similar stage of national cup competitions.

In 2005, Cugley's Folkestone were handed a 570-mile round trip to Chester City in the first round of the FA Cup, taking an early lead against the then League Two side before going down 2-1.

And last season Invicta were drawn away at National League big-guns Wrexham in the FA Trophy fourth round.

The fixture, in January, was played in front of an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh government. Folkestone fans missed a 545-mile round trip and might have been glad as they lost 5-1.

Cugley, who turns 66 next month, told BBC Sport: "We won't travel to Merthyr with the numbers that we would have done for a closer game, but at least the fans still have the opportunity to go there and support us."

Folkestone will be 240 miles away from their BuildKent Stadium home when they face Merthyr

He added: "I have no idea why it always seems to be Wales, but we'll just get on with it. The FA Cup is a special competition, especially for non-league clubs. It gets everyone talking and the money can make a big difference to clubs at our level."

No overnight stay for Folkstone

Due to the regional restrictions on the draw, clubs in the qualifying rounds are seldom drawn so far apart, though Truro City made light of a 492-mile round trip by recording a 2-0 win at Hampton & Richmond at this stage of the competition in 2017.

Cugley, however, has called for a rethink of the restrictions on the draw, particularly at a time when finances are the subject of much attention - both inside and outside of the game.

He said: "The FA divide the draw into half - north and south - but I think that really could be done in quarters to reduce the chance of something like this.

"To be fair, we have done well out of the cup so far this year, and we had our first two ties at home. Obviously a trip to Merthyr wasn't top of our list when the draw was made, but they will be looking at the tie in the same way as us - it's a winnable tie against a team from the same level."

Despite the prospect of at least a five-hour coach journey in each direction, Folkestone have chosen not to plan an overnight stay around the game.

Cugley said: "We spoke about how to do it - the train journey is incredibly long so that was a non-starter. The thing is these are part-time footballers and they're not used to staying away, even if that's what we chose to do.

"Even without the financial aspect it's a bit too different. Some of them might be working late on the Friday, or they might not be able to leave all at the same time.

"It means it's going to be a long day but it is what it is. That journey will obviously be a lot easier if we're coming away with a win."

A letter from Wenger

The dream of all non-league sides is a bumper home draw against the biggest club possible, or a trip to a famous ground, but should Folkestone reach the first round Cugley already knows who he would like.

"It's got to be Swindon," he said. The League Two side are managed by Cugley's long-time player-coach Scott Lindsay, who credits him as a huge influence on his career.

While manager in his previous job at Invicta's neighbours Ashford, Cugley masterminded a cup run which led to a 2-2 home draw against Fulham, before an incredible 5-3 win at Craven Cottage in a first-round replay in 1994. A second-round defeat at Watford followed two years later.

Cugley said: "I was fortunate to have some unbelievable days when I was at Ashford. It would be great to have a day like that with Folkestone."

It has been four years since Wenger wrote Cugley a letter when he learned of his longevity, a memento which Cugley treasures, despite being a staunch Tottenham fan.

Since his first FA Cup match as a boss ended in a 4-3 home defeat by Marlow in the preliminary round 25 years ago, there have been another 78 ties in which Cugley has taken charge of Invicta.

It is a record for a current manager - and incredibly the Merthyr match will take him only 22 behind the Frenchman, who lifted the world's oldest cup competition seven times in his 22 seasons in charge of Arsenal.

"I'm not really one to look back on things like that, I leave that to other people to do the counting," said Cugley. "Occasionally someone will tell me something about some game or number or whatever, but for me once a game is done I'll put a line through it in the diary and we're on to the next one.

"I was told once, many years ago, that you shouldn't dwell too much on the wins because there is always a defeat waiting for you around the corner. Hopefully the next one will wait a bit longer."