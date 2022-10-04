Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Robbie Muirhead scored the second for Greenock Morton

Queen's Park missed the chance to go top of the Scottish Championship with a shock loss to Greenock Morton.

Jaze Kabia opened the scoring for the away side before Robbie Muirhead doubled the lead.

Malachi Boateng replied for Queen's Park but they failed to find an equaliser to take them top.

The win eases Morton into seventh, while Queen's remain a point behind leaders Partick Thistle having played a game more.