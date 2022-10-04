Sam Cosgrove's headed goal in the first minute of stoppage time ensured Plymouth stayed top of League One

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says Sam Cosgrove's goalscoring form is justifying the decision to bring him to the club.

The 25-year-old moved to Home Park from Birmingham City on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day after Luke Jephcott left for Swindon Town.

He has scored four goals in six games including late winners at Derby and against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

"That's why we worked so hard to try and bring him here," Schumacher said.

"We knew he was what we wanted to bring in, that type of striker that we didn't have in the squad.

"It wasn't an easy deal to get over the line, but we did it and I'm delighted he's here and I hope that he's happy here because he looks like he's enjoying his football again."

Cosgrove's 91st-minute goal in the 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday came after he had seen an effort that looked to be over the line ruled out and had a strong penalty appeal turned down.

The victory kept the Pilgrims a point clear at the top of League One and five clear of the Owls who are third in the table. Argyle have now taken 28 points from 12 games this season having already played all the other sides in the top eight.

"He said he wasn't going to be stopped tonight," Schumacher added.

"He just wanted that goal in front of the Devonport End at Home Park because he's scored a couple of goals away from home so far this season.

"It also shows his strengths of what he's got, you can put crosses in the box, he jumped for that goal that was over the line so high, gets good power on it.

"And for the goal nobody else in our squad could probably score that goal, that's what he's good at, so I'm delighted for him."

The former Wigan Athletic youngster joined Birmingham in January 2021 after a goal-filled three years at Aberdeen, but has found chances hard to come by at the Championship club.

He has made just two league starts for Blues and featured just three times since the summer of 2021 - he spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon.

"As a striker there's lots of different parts to your game, but scoring goals is where you're judged," Cosgrove said.

"I'm extremely grateful to the gaffer for bringing me in and shoeing that faith in me.

"In moments like this he's put his faith in me and put his trust in me to go and get goals and at this point I just want to repay him and do as well for the team as I can."