A crowd of 5,024 watched Tuesday's National League match at Roots Hall

Woking have lodged a formal complaint following alleged racist abuse aimed at one of their players during Tuesday's game at Southend United.

The club say the incident happened in the closing minutes at Roots Hall, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

A Woking statement referred to "disturbing incidents", "including but not limited to racial abuse".

Manager Darren Sarll told BBC Surrey there had also been an attempted assault on a player by a spectator.

He said the abuse occurred as they were leaving the pitch at the end of the match.

"I have spoken to the police about both instances," he said.

Three Woking players and two from Southend players were shown yellow cards during added time in a heated finish to the game.

Woking remain seventh in the National League table, while the result saw Southend drop to 13th.