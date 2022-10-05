Close menu

Liverpool: Darwin Nunez has found it 'difficult to adapt' but accepts it has been partly self-inflicted

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Liverpool's win over Rangers saw Darwin Nunez make his first start since being sent off against Crystal Palace

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez says he has found adapting to English football difficult but the Uruguayan accepts that has been partly self-inflicted.

Signed for an initial £64m, he scored on his Premier League debut, only to be sent off in the next game.

And if it wasn't for two members of Jurgen Klopp's coaching team, Nunez, 23, says he would have "no idea" what the Reds' German boss was saying.

"We don't talk much," he said. "I don't know English, he doesn't know Spanish."

Nunez has spent the last two seasons in Portugal with Benfica and two of Klopp's coaches - Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos - speak Portuguese.

"They are the translators when Klopp talks to the group," Nunez told TNT Sports Brasil.external-link "They sit next to me and explain what I have to do.

"If they didn't explain it to me, I'd enter the field with no idea what to do.

"But the relationship with the coach is that he supports me, gives me confidence and I have to repay that on the field."

'I have to calm my nerves and talk less'

Darwin Nunez is sent off against Crystal Palace
Nunez was sent off against Palace for headbutting defender Joachim Andersen

After serving a three-match ban for his red card against Crystal Palace, Nunez has failed to score in five appearances for Liverpool.

But he made his first start for the Reds in a month on Tuesday, helping them beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League.

"The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt but I believe that, as training and games go by, I will adapt little by little," Nunez added.

"[After the red card] was a very tough time. I know I made a big mistake and now I'm aware that it won't happen again.

"I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.

"The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, be someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don't score, I have to be calm.

"When the first [goal] goes in, more will go in. I've been through that [before] and it's a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals.

"But I'm calm, the coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can."

Comments

Join the conversation

185 comments

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:38

    Wonder if Shamoon Hafez still thinks Liverpool got a much better deal here than Man City did for Haaland... LOL

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 14:55

      Woo87 replied:
      But Liverpool buy their players for the price of a packet of crisps and pay them with tic-tacs so they must have got a good deal?!!!

      Got to be one of the maddest transfers ever, a one season flash in the pan and now he's on 250k a week and Liverpool best part of a hundred mil lighter lol

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, today at 14:37

    If you remember he was the one who was going to have no problems adapting whilst Haaland would find the step up from the Bundesliga to the PL a bit too difficult.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 14:41

      Alan replied:
      That's what you get when the media is full of Liverpool fanboys.

  • Comment posted by Drug Free Collective, today at 14:54

    I'd like to think no fellow LFC fans are going to get carried away with a 2-0 home win over Rangers.

    • Reply posted by rickyprlckles, today at 14:57

      rickyprlckles replied:
      Certainly not!

  • Comment posted by Rudolf Schenker, today at 14:46

    Oh dear after the piffle we had to endure after the Com Shield now nothing but a barage of excuses. Was shown up by a 40 year old keeper, best forward ever for the best team ever. Nah !

    • Reply posted by swagman, today at 14:49

      swagman replied:
      Put some respect on Allan McGregor's name. The guy may be 40, but he has a wealth of experience and is still a very good keeper.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:41

    He is not half a good buy as Haaland (who is?!) but at least nowhere near as bad as Sancho.

    I expect he will improve as the season goes on. Looked lively in yesterday's match.

    • Reply posted by swagman, today at 14:51

      swagman replied:
      Rangers played 5 at the back and Allan McGregor is no bad keeper, he had a few good chances. I think he will be fine, his Champions league last year proves his ability.

  • Comment posted by Jor72, today at 14:35

    He is trying too hard, lad needs to chillax a bit then it will come...couldve had a hattrick last night but shots were direct to a class goalie.

    • Reply posted by BBC admin, today at 14:51

      BBC admin replied:
      So him and TAA need to swap temperaments? -
      to be a good defender you need a bit of tenacity, and to be a striker you need to be calm, yet clinical.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:28

    How a professional footballer can say they would have no idea what to do when entering the football pitch beggars belief.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 14:33

      Elvis replied:
      You've obviously never moved from one place / job to another

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 14:56

    He's adapting every bit as well as expected for a player of his mediocre quality. It just so happens Liverpool were foolish enough to pay a fee of around 4 times is actual market value.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:55

    Nunez needs to learn our language, and quickly, this will help him to settle in the squad & develop better relationships with his colleagues & staff - I thought that this might have come up during the interview. Very early days, we will see what we have when a couple of important goals go in, but for now he's rather like our season to date, spluttering at best.

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 15:12

      markyc replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 14:48

    It must be insane in a dressing room where a foreign coach is trying to tell his players who do not understand what he is asking them to do on the pitch, and at the same time a translator trying to explain to the players what he is asking them to do. Especially at half time when they are losing.

    • Reply posted by steff, today at 14:58

      steff replied:
      Yeah pep has a real problem getting his team to play the way he wants

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 15:17

    Some players take longer to adapt than others. Pains me to say it, (I'm not LFC's greatest fan), but I think he'll be fine. He seems to have the predators instinct and to be blessed with ability, once he scores one or two the floodgates will open. Just hope it takes a while and doesn't start against Leeds, although you don't need to be firing on all cylinders to beat Leeds right now. :(

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 14:46

    As he doesn’t know what to do without being told it’s a good job he hasn’t come here to play cricket. If he was just stood there with a bat in his hand the poor lad would be covered in bruises.

    • Reply posted by 1788 was not a good year, today at 15:21

      1788 was not a good year replied:
      So are you saying that Klopp is superfluous?

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 15:03

    Sounds to me like he's one of those guys who just won't be able to adapt to the PL.
    Like Veron, Pogba etc

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 14:35

    He’s not the first player to
    Have language issues with coach. Countless others have adapted much faster.

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 14:43

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Joe Cole for one. I still struggle to understand him even now when he is on the telly

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 14:29

    ANDY CARROLL 2.0

    • Reply posted by Craigwhizz, today at 14:34

      Craigwhizz replied:
      Would you be good at your job after three games? Easy to type stuff, same as Leicester City fans (I am one) who don't know how their bread is buttered just because of poor form this season. Give the guy the season THEN make an assessment.

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 15:22

    His movement is very good and he will score plenty goals onec integrated into the team. The team will have to change their style to something similar to what we saw last night as Nunes is a proper striker, not a fancy Dan.
    Once they work to play him in instead of keep shooting from range and wasting possession, Liverpool will be ok.

  • Comment posted by Gazmatron, today at 15:15

    Jesus, the amount of United and City fans commenting on here is unreal.
    Go ahead, judge the lad after only a few months, you do realise how stupid that makes you look.

    • Reply posted by Batman McGinns, today at 15:25

      Batman McGinns replied:
      You don't appear on City or United HYS do you ????

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 15:11

    The guy has played a total of 309 minutes of football for Liverpool. The equivalent of about 3 and a half games.

    Yet people write him off as if he's been playing badly for 6 months.

    Typical overreactive mentality of football fans. Judge him in January.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 15:24

      SamB replied:
      First sensible comment on here. Rival fans are just desperate to stick the knife in cos Liverpool have very rarely made mistakes in the transfer market in recent years.

      United fans in particular cannot talk with the amount of money they've wasted on flops.

  • Comment posted by PAC, today at 14:59

    A couple of suggestions; 1) Learn English. 2) Scouser slang. 3) Maths; all before leaving your native country.

    4) Two goals at separate ends of the pitch, your job is to put the ball in the net you are facing, more times than the opposition put the ball in the net behind you.

    It couldn't have been easy thinking you were taking part in a Belentor event.

    • Reply posted by PAC, today at 15:07

      PAC replied:
      Bellator, to the rest of us!

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 14:56

    Didn’t anyone check he knew what to do before promising to pay £84m for him?

    • Reply posted by marble, today at 14:58

      marble replied:
      There was a misunderstanding.

